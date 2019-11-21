Haringey manager Loizou is eyeing a new gym if they can progress in the FA Trophy

Tom Loizou, manager of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou is determined to bag more prize money as they look to improve the club's facilities for his players.

Borough will take on National League South outfit Hemel Hempstead in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy on Saturday.

And the long-serving boss says boosting the club's finances is vitally important with these cup runs as £3,750 in prize money is up for grabs while the loser will still bag £1,250.

Borough could have bagged £36,000 if they had beaten National League side Yeovil Town in the first round of the FA Cup but it wasn't meant to be, so now they will look to bag the money they need for a multi-gym in the non league competition.

"That's what is so important for this club, the prize money," said Loizou. "We need the money as we need a multi-gym and a little rehab gym for the players - that's where the FA Cup money would have gone unfortunately it didn't.

"Hopefully we could chip away at building those things for the players."

Their opponents sit sixth in the National League South table and include big-name players such as Liam Nash, Alex Wall, Tyrone Sterling, Connor Essam, Luke Howell and Jake Howells, among many others.

"They're one step above us and we'll have to change the side around a little bit, as I'm pretty sure they watched us Saturday as they didn't have a game, and they watched us Monday," added Loizou. "Maybe we can give them a little bit of a fright."

Loizou knows they can take confident from their FA Cup run earlier in the campaign into this contest as they should already know they can compete.

"I think against Yeovil the first game you didn't know who the National League side was and who was the Isthmian Premier side," he added.

"Second game they were better than us. I don't think after what happened (racism row), we really wanted to win that game, but there you go. You're never going to reach Wembley in the FA Cup, but the Trophy you stand a bit of a chance if you get kind draws.

"We've got to pay Hemel some respect and hopefully we can move on."

Haringey will then also travel away to Potters Bar Town for a league fixture on Tuesday.