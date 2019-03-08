Search

Haringey Borough return to league action against Margate

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 October 2019

Rakim Richards of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Rakim Richards of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Haringey Borough continue their run of home games when they take on Margate in the Isthmian League Premier Division on Saturday.

Tom Loizou's side picked up a 1-0 win over Cray Wanderers in the FA Cup in their last game but have lost their last two Ieague matches.

And despite having home advantage for the fixture, Loizou expects his side to be in for a tough afternoon.

"It's going to be tougher than you think," he said.

"They are flying high and putting together good results.

"We have a difficult few weeks.

"Margate are a big club on a big budget. They are beating good sides at the moment.

"They had a win in the FA Cup as well on Saturday."

Margate go into the game having beaten Salisbury 4-2 away in the FA Cup third qualifying round on Saturday.

It means they have now won five of their last six games, including league wins over Cheshunt, Concord Rangers and East Thurrock United.

Haringey were also due to play Hornchurch on Monday evening but the game has now been moved to November 18 to allow Loizou's side extra time to prepare for their FA Cup tie with Yeovil Town next Saturday.

TfL announces Saturday Northern line Night Tube closures in bid to tackle noise problems as RMT claims victory

Commuters pack on to a Tube train. Pictures: PA Images/Yui Mok

Liveable Crouch End: MP raises emergency services issue as community split over traffic scheme trial

Traffic at the bottom of Hornsey High Street where it meets Middle Lane. Picture: Supplied

Camden Council meeting descends into farce as mayor decides there’s not enough time for Nazanin motion

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been in prison since 2016. Picture: Family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Hampstead Heath muggings: Police plan ‘covert operations’ as victims tell of trauma

Hampstead Heath. Picture: Ken Mears

Liveable Crouch End: Trial of town centre traffic measures to begin in October

Hornsey High Street at the junction with Middle Lane. Picture: Polly Hancock

