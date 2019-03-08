Haringey Borough return to league action against Margate

Rakim Richards of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough continue their run of home games when they take on Margate in the Isthmian League Premier Division on Saturday.

Tom Loizou's side picked up a 1-0 win over Cray Wanderers in the FA Cup in their last game but have lost their last two Ieague matches.

And despite having home advantage for the fixture, Loizou expects his side to be in for a tough afternoon.

"It's going to be tougher than you think," he said.

"They are flying high and putting together good results.

"We have a difficult few weeks.

"Margate are a big club on a big budget. They are beating good sides at the moment.

"They had a win in the FA Cup as well on Saturday."

Margate go into the game having beaten Salisbury 4-2 away in the FA Cup third qualifying round on Saturday.

It means they have now won five of their last six games, including league wins over Cheshunt, Concord Rangers and East Thurrock United.

Haringey were also due to play Hornchurch on Monday evening but the game has now been moved to November 18 to allow Loizou's side extra time to prepare for their FA Cup tie with Yeovil Town next Saturday.