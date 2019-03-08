Haringey Borough players played through pain to secure FA Cup win says boss Loizou

Coby Rowe of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough boss Tom Loizou says many of his players played through the pain to knock out Cray Wanderers in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dimitri Froxylias' second half penalty was enough to hand Haringey a 1-0 win and see them into the fourth qualifying round where they will host National League side Yeovil Town.

Loizou had very few fully fit defenders going into the clash and admits that three of his back four were carrying injuries in the win.

"There were players who played with injuries," he said.

"They volunteered to play and got the result. The worst ones were Coby Rowe and Rakim Richards.

"They were both man of the match. The whole back-line and goalkeeper played very well.

"We had a tough week last week especially off the back of two defeats.

"We've achieved what we needed to in the FA Cup this year.

"I think if we can get a draw with Yeovil it will be an unbelievable result for the club.

"If we beat them, we'll need a bit of luck, it will be phenomenal."