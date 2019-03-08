Loizou expecting 'totally different game' in FA Trophy clash with Canvey Island

Chid Onokwai of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough boss Tom Loizou is expecting this weekend's FA Trophy tie against Canvey Island to be a "totally different game" to their recent home defeat to Horsham.

The Borough were beaten 2-1 in the Isthmian Premier Division on Saturday after a last minute winner from Kieron Pamment handed the away side all three points.

Loizou's team now face a Canvey Island side at home who have beaten Welwyn Garden City, Ashford Town and Chipstead so far in this season's competition.

Haringey, meanwhile, beat recent opponents Horsham in the first qualifying round 3-0 and Loizou is keen for his side to progress as far as they can.

"We've come across Canvey Island a few times," he said.

"We played against them in the play-off final, they've got a different set of players and so have I.

"It's going to be a totally different game.

"I just have to make sure I pick the right side.

"We were never going to win the FA Cup this year but the FA Trophy you stand a slim chance of reaching Wembley."