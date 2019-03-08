Search

Loizou expecting 'totally different game' in FA Trophy clash with Canvey Island

PUBLISHED: 06:30 08 November 2019

Chid Onokwai of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Chid Onokwai of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Haringey Borough boss Tom Loizou is expecting this weekend's FA Trophy tie against Canvey Island to be a "totally different game" to their recent home defeat to Horsham.

The Borough were beaten 2-1 in the Isthmian Premier Division on Saturday after a last minute winner from Kieron Pamment handed the away side all three points.

Loizou's team now face a Canvey Island side at home who have beaten Welwyn Garden City, Ashford Town and Chipstead so far in this season's competition.

Haringey, meanwhile, beat recent opponents Horsham in the first qualifying round 3-0 and Loizou is keen for his side to progress as far as they can.

"We've come across Canvey Island a few times," he said.

"We played against them in the play-off final, they've got a different set of players and so have I.

"It's going to be a totally different game.

"I just have to make sure I pick the right side.

"We were never going to win the FA Cup this year but the FA Trophy you stand a slim chance of reaching Wembley."

Revealed: North London’s most deprived neighbourhoods ranked by postcode

A rough sleeper in West Hampstead, where some of north London's wealthiest rub shoulders with some of the most deprived. Picture: Polly Hancock

Abacus Belsize School: Council set to pass plans for school to move into former Hampstead Police Station

The former Hampstead Police Station, in Rosslyn Hill, which Abacus Belsize Primary School want to turn into a school. Picture: Harry Taylor

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall visit Swiss Cottage Farmers’ Market for its 20th anniversary

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall browse a cheese stall during a visit to Swiss Cottage Farmers' Market in London. Picture: Daily Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

Muswell Hill stabbing: 21-year-old charged with GBH after high street knife attack

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Muswell Hill. Picture: Hannah Somerville

