Search

Advanced search

Haringey manager Loizou targeting new signings ahead of clash with Bognor Regis

PUBLISHED: 16:00 19 February 2020

Tempers flare during Haringey Borough vs Potters Bar Town. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Tempers flare during Haringey Borough vs Potters Bar Town. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough boss Tom Loizou is working on new additions to his squad ahead of this Saturday's clash with Bognor Regis Town.

Anthony McDonald of Haringey and Kieron Cathline of Potters Bar. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS PhotoAnthony McDonald of Haringey and Kieron Cathline of Potters Bar. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

The Borough have endured a frustrating week with Saturday's game at Corinthian Casuals being called off due to the weather, while Monday's home clash with Leatherhead was postponed because the away side could not get access to the kit at their ground.

With injuries having taken their toll on Haringey's season so far, Loizou is hopeful of bringing in more signings to give the squad a much-needed boost and was also left frustrated with Monday's postponement.

"I am trying to sign a couple of players to boost the squad," he said.

"They have to fit our budget which is always hard to do.

"I'm working hard every day and going to watch lower league games so we'll see what we can do.

"We have been desperate for players. Hopefully there will be some more signings.

"I'm not sure why Monday's game was called off. They said the players couldn't get their boots or shinpads but players at this level carry their own boots and shinpads.

"It was a good opportunity for both teams to play us because we had players unavailable."

Haringey will be hoping they can return to action at home to Bognor Regis Town on Saturday, a side who currently sit ninth in the Isthmian Premier Division while the Borough are 15th.

They then face local rivals Potters Bar Town away on Tuesday, with the two sides having met just a month ago at Coles Park when Haringey picked up a 3-2 win.

Potters Bar currently sit just two places above Haringey in the league table and Loizou is expecting two difficult games, adding: "Bognor Regis are a tough team.

"I thought when we played them before they were the best team we'd played.

"We have a tough one with Saturday and then Potters Bar.

"It's a local derby, they are probably still aggrieved that they lost to us a couple of weeks ago so they'll be wanting to win.

"It was a very close game with some odd decisions. It's going to be an interesting one.

"It's getting players out to play. That has been the hardest thing this season.

"I fancy us against anybody if we have a full strength side."

Most Read

Highgate composer Debbie Wiseman releases The Mythos Suite

Stephen Fry and Debbie Wiseman OBE picture credit Marcus Maschwitz

Coronavirus: All three Royal Free Hospital patients discharged

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Belsize Park fire: Man found dead in flat after derelict building blaze

The fire was in Maitland Park Villas. Picture: Adam King

Alleged killer of Islington teen stabbed in Camden denies attack was gang “payback”

Alex Smith was murdered in Camden on August 12 last year. Picture: Met Police

The €15m Van Gogh that was once sold by a north London junk shop for just £45

From Dickinson, specialist James Roundell and managing director Emma Ward with Van Gogh’s Peasant Woman in front of a Farmhouse. Picture: Martin Bailey

Most Read

Highgate composer Debbie Wiseman releases The Mythos Suite

Stephen Fry and Debbie Wiseman OBE picture credit Marcus Maschwitz

Coronavirus: All three Royal Free Hospital patients discharged

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Belsize Park fire: Man found dead in flat after derelict building blaze

The fire was in Maitland Park Villas. Picture: Adam King

Alleged killer of Islington teen stabbed in Camden denies attack was gang “payback”

Alex Smith was murdered in Camden on August 12 last year. Picture: Met Police

The €15m Van Gogh that was once sold by a north London junk shop for just £45

From Dickinson, specialist James Roundell and managing director Emma Ward with Van Gogh’s Peasant Woman in front of a Farmhouse. Picture: Martin Bailey

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Haringey manager Loizou targeting new signings ahead of clash with Bognor Regis

Tempers flare during Haringey Borough vs Potters Bar Town. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Wingate boss Knight believes Kingstonian are in a false position

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight looks down at his watch (Pic: Martin Addison)

Skolars exit Coral Challenge Cup at third round with defeat to Barrow

Illies Macani finds a gap to score for London Skolars (pic Ben Challis)

Arsenal youngster Saka hoping to earn his wings

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team-mates Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, David Luiz and Bukayo Saka (right) during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London.

Frustrating week for Hendon as two games are called off

Hendon manager Lee Allinson celebrates after a win (pic DBeechPhotography)
Drive 24