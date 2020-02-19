Haringey manager Loizou targeting new signings ahead of clash with Bognor Regis

Tempers flare during Haringey Borough vs Potters Bar Town. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough boss Tom Loizou is working on new additions to his squad ahead of this Saturday's clash with Bognor Regis Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anthony McDonald of Haringey and Kieron Cathline of Potters Bar. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo Anthony McDonald of Haringey and Kieron Cathline of Potters Bar. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

The Borough have endured a frustrating week with Saturday's game at Corinthian Casuals being called off due to the weather, while Monday's home clash with Leatherhead was postponed because the away side could not get access to the kit at their ground.

With injuries having taken their toll on Haringey's season so far, Loizou is hopeful of bringing in more signings to give the squad a much-needed boost and was also left frustrated with Monday's postponement.

"I am trying to sign a couple of players to boost the squad," he said.

"They have to fit our budget which is always hard to do.

"I'm working hard every day and going to watch lower league games so we'll see what we can do.

"We have been desperate for players. Hopefully there will be some more signings.

"I'm not sure why Monday's game was called off. They said the players couldn't get their boots or shinpads but players at this level carry their own boots and shinpads.

"It was a good opportunity for both teams to play us because we had players unavailable."

Haringey will be hoping they can return to action at home to Bognor Regis Town on Saturday, a side who currently sit ninth in the Isthmian Premier Division while the Borough are 15th.

They then face local rivals Potters Bar Town away on Tuesday, with the two sides having met just a month ago at Coles Park when Haringey picked up a 3-2 win.

Potters Bar currently sit just two places above Haringey in the league table and Loizou is expecting two difficult games, adding: "Bognor Regis are a tough team.

"I thought when we played them before they were the best team we'd played.

"We have a tough one with Saturday and then Potters Bar.

"It's a local derby, they are probably still aggrieved that they lost to us a couple of weeks ago so they'll be wanting to win.

"It was a very close game with some odd decisions. It's going to be an interesting one.

"It's getting players out to play. That has been the hardest thing this season.

"I fancy us against anybody if we have a full strength side."