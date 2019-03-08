Haringey Borough look to continue impressive start with FA Cup win

Haringey players acknowledge the crowd. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough will look to continue their outstanding start to the season by advancing into the next round of the FA Cup on Saturday, writes Dan Bennett.

Tom Loizou's side take on Herne Bay at home in the first qualifying round after an impressive run last season which saw them reach the first round proper, before losing 1-0 at home to League One AFC Wimbledon.

Herne Bay, who play in the Isthmian League South East Division, beat Croydon Athletic 1-0 in a replay on Tuesday to set up the tie.

Borough picked up their fifth league win of the season by beating East Thurrock United 2-0 at home on Saturday and currently sit second in the Isthmian Premier Division table.

And Loizou knows how beneficial a good cup run can be after last season, saying: "I feel the FA Cup is as important as winning the league.

"It's imperative for a club like this. It highlights the club and the players, it brings in a few pounds to pay the bills. It's very important.

"Look at the great cup run we had last year. It does a lot for the club.

"We have to pay them the same respect as we did with AFC Wimbledon. It will be exactly the same.

"I feel like I have a better squad this year. Whether we achieve more, we will have to wait and see."

Anthos Solomou gave his side the lead after just 10 minutes against East Thurrock when he raced onto a through ball before finishing in the bottom corner.

Borough then doubled the lead before half-time through Georgios Aresti, who found the top corner of the net via a deflection.

Loizou praised the performance but insists there are still improvements that need to be made.

He added: "It was our best performance of the season. It was a fantastic performance and result.

"Our attacking performances have been better than our defensive ones.

"We have made a few mistakes at the back but we're tucking away our chances at the moment. We just need to marry the two together.

"They've set the standard now."