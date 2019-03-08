Haringey Borough discover FA Cup opponents

Scott Durojaiye of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough will take on league rivals Cray Wanderers at home in the next round of the FA Cup.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Borough hammered Staines Town 5-0 on Saturday to reach the third qualifying round of the competition.

Tom Loizou's side reached the first round proper stage last season, losing 1-0 at home to AFC Wimbledon.

Haringey played Cray in their last league game, picking up a 1-1 draw away from home.

Third round qualifying ties will take place across the weekend of Saturday, October 5.

Winning clubs will collect £11,250 from the FA prize fund, while the losing clubs will walk away with £3,750.