Haringey Borough discover FA Cup opponents

PUBLISHED: 14:49 23 September 2019

Scott Durojaiye of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Scott Durojaiye of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough will take on league rivals Cray Wanderers at home in the next round of the FA Cup.

Borough hammered Staines Town 5-0 on Saturday to reach the third qualifying round of the competition.

Tom Loizou's side reached the first round proper stage last season, losing 1-0 at home to AFC Wimbledon.

Haringey played Cray in their last league game, picking up a 1-1 draw away from home.

Third round qualifying ties will take place across the weekend of Saturday, October 5.

Winning clubs will collect £11,250 from the FA prize fund, while the losing clubs will walk away with £3,750.

