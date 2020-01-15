Haringey boss Loizou vows to keep fighting despite departures and injuries

Coby Rowe has left Haringey to join Sutton. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough boss Tom Loizou has been faced with the departure of two of his key players over the past week to add to the club's mounting injury crisis.

It was announced that defender Coby Rowe had left the club to join National League side Sutton United on Saturday, while Dimitris Froxylias is also departing after receiving an offer from a professional Greek team.

Borough managed to pick up a 1-1 draw at the Isthmian League Premier Division's second-placed side Folkestone Invicta on Saturday and advanced in the London Senior Cup with a 4-3 win over Hanwell Town on Monday.

But Georgios Aresti and Stelios Demetriou have been added to Haringey's long injury list, while Michael O'Donoghue's loan from Concord Rangers has also expired and Loizou admits it has been a difficult time.

"A lot of managers would have given up I think but I'm experienced enough and I just see it as a challenge," he said.

"I got a phone call on Monday and Dimitris (Froxylias) said he had been offered a contract so I said 'good, go and take it'.

"We've had an approach for Chid (Onokwai) from Leatherhead but we've had a chat with him and I think he's happy to stay.

"There's a lot of scouts and a lot of interest from clubs looking at my players at the moment.

"The players are coming in, they're being improved and being watched and then they're going.

"It doesn't make life any easier for me, but I suppose you can take credit from it."

Haringey fought back from 3-1 down against Hanwell on Monday as Roman Percil, Konstantinos Alexandrou and Anthony Mcdonald, as well an own goal, saw them edge past their opponents.

And on Saturday, Romoluwa Akinola struck in the last minute after Salvyn Kisitu had been sent off to salvage a point for Borough.

Next up for Loizou's side is a home date with Potters Bar Town, with the Borough boss hoping to see a couple of players return.

He added: "There's a chance for one or two out of the 10 to come back in for Saturday.

"We've just recently signed a player from Potters Bar in Roman Percel so I don't expect them to be too happy with us.

"It's a local derby and if Roman plays he'll want to do well against his old side where I don't think he was really given a chance."