Borough back at Coles Park and ready to claim bragging rights

Haringey Borough's Lionel Stone heads clears against Bishop's Stortford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

A big north London derby will take place in N17 on Saturday, but not between Spurs and Arsenal!

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Haringey Borough will attempt to boost their hopes of a play-off spot and in the process hurt the chances of their local rivals in this weekend’s derby fixture.

Enfield Town make the short trip to Coles Park in seventh position in the Bostik Premier and two points off the top-five.

Second-placed Borough have 61 points – six more than Town – and know tensions will run high this Saturday in north London.

Given there will be no Premier League football played in the capital this weekend, the N17 club tried to drum up some interest in their clash with a cheeky tweet.

It read: “Days until the north London derby! Spurs v Arsenal? Nope! That’s going to have nothing on Borough’s upcoming match on Saturday against Enfield Town. Come and watch the best team in N17 (for now at least)!”

The previous meeting between Town and Haringey earlier this season resulted in a sending off and a four-goal thriller occurring at Queen Elizabeth II Stadium.

Rakim Richards netted a double for Borough to secure them a 2-2 draw which was the beginning of a stunning 14-match unbeaten run in the division which took them to the summit in December.

Dorking Wanderers have since replaced Tom Loizou’s team at the top, but the north Londoners are still in an excellent position.

A win over Enfield would make sure they continue to hold a firm grip on a play-off spot and on top of this boost their aim of claiming home advantage for the semi-final and maybe even the final.

Last weekend Borough saw the majority of results go their way after they had gone down 2-0 away to Bishop’s Stortford.

The match was played in tricky conditions with a strong wind at the ProKit UK Stadium meaning both sides struggled to keep the ball on the floor.

Stortford managed to cope the better of the teams and two long-range hits by Ben Worman gave them a 2-0 victory.

Haringey remain in second spot though, as Merstham suffered a 1-0 loss at Margate, but Tonbridge Angels’ are now third after they continued their top form with a win against Corinthian-Casuals.

It means everything is still up for grabs in the division heading into the final seven fixtures of the 2018/19 campaign.

A win on Saturday will go a long way to boosting Borough’s hopes and with boss Loizou back in the dugout, they will aim to claim the bragging rights this time.