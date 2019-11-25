Search

Advanced search

Haringey Borough manager Loizou says East Thurrock must worry about them

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 December 2019

Tom Loizou, manager of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Tom Loizou, manager of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou says East Thurrock United have to worry about them as they head into the clash this weekend.

The Coles Park Stadium outfit make the trip to Rookery Hill to take on John Coventry's men who were relegated from the National League South last season.

Borough will be looking to build on their 2-2 draw with Worthing last weekend as they try climbing back up the league table after running into some injury trouble of late.

"I think they need to worry about us and that's the way I look at things now, especially with the squad we're forming down here now," Loizou said.

"Obviously we'll give them ultimate respect, but they need to worry about us.

"They've changed their side about since they played us and so have we, so it's got the making of a real interesting game."

You may also want to watch:

Haringey sealed a 2-0 win over the Rocks when they met back in August thanks to goals from Anthos Solomou and Georgios Aresti.

"It's another tough game, we beat them at home, but we had quite a strong side out when we played them," added Loizou. "It all depends on who is fit and available for Saturday."

Defender Coby Rowe, winger Romoluwa Akinola and goalkeeper Valery Pajetet could potentially return from injury alongside others.

"I'm hoping Coby is back, but the way the two centre halves played, I'd be reluctant to make that change," said Loizou.

"Romeo, hopefully he's back as well, so we can freshen the side up a little bit, and hopefully Valery is back as well."

Long-serving boss Loizou was pleased with the point against Worthing due to the number of players missing.

Scott Mitchell and Dimtiri Froxylias netted the Haringey goals and Loizou added: "We had six or seven key players out on Saturday and we came back from being down twice so I thought it was a well-earned result.

"Especially with Scott Mitchell, who has only played two or three games all season, to come in and put in that sort of performance, plus the young kid at right-back, Callum Ismail, it was his first start so I thought we did really well, but so did they."

Most Read

‘Vulnerable’ Camden tenants in Hampstead block ‘barricaded in’ and living in fear of nightmare neighbour

Hampstead Underground and the High Street. Picture: Ken Mears

Vote Lib Dem, Actually: Actor Hugh Grant endorses Luciana Berger as part of tactical voting campaign

Liberal Democrat's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green, Luciana Berger and Hugh Grant canvassing in Finchley while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture: David Mirzeoff/PA Wire

Kentish Town: Woman rushed to hospital after being attacked with ‘substance’

A woman was attacked with a 'substance' in Kentish Town Road. Picture: @skiman63

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

Plaque unveiled at former Hampstead home of artist Milein Cosman and musician Hans Keller

Unveiling of an AJR blue plaque at 50 Willow Road NW3 the former residence of Milein Cosman and Hans Keller who lived there from 1955-1967. Pictured at the unveiling on 25.11.19. Guest, Ena Blythe, daughter of Hans Keller’s sister, who bought the house from Hans and Milein in 1967, with CE of the AJR Michael Newman.

Most Read

‘Vulnerable’ Camden tenants in Hampstead block ‘barricaded in’ and living in fear of nightmare neighbour

Hampstead Underground and the High Street. Picture: Ken Mears

Vote Lib Dem, Actually: Actor Hugh Grant endorses Luciana Berger as part of tactical voting campaign

Liberal Democrat's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green, Luciana Berger and Hugh Grant canvassing in Finchley while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture: David Mirzeoff/PA Wire

Kentish Town: Woman rushed to hospital after being attacked with ‘substance’

A woman was attacked with a 'substance' in Kentish Town Road. Picture: @skiman63

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

Plaque unveiled at former Hampstead home of artist Milein Cosman and musician Hans Keller

Unveiling of an AJR blue plaque at 50 Willow Road NW3 the former residence of Milein Cosman and Hans Keller who lived there from 1955-1967. Pictured at the unveiling on 25.11.19. Guest, Ena Blythe, daughter of Hans Keller’s sister, who bought the house from Hans and Milein in 1967, with CE of the AJR Michael Newman.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Haringey Borough manager Loizou says East Thurrock must worry about them

Tom Loizou, manager of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Playfinder’s mission to create a healthier, happier nation through sport is on target

Playerfinder app (Pic:My Local Pitch)

John Swannell Forty Years On, Clarendon Fine Art Hampstead

Princess Diana, Prince Harry and Prince William 1994

Tulip Siddiq: ‘I represent Hampstead and Kilburn in Westminster, not the other way around’

Tulip Siddiq makes a point during the General Election Hustings. Picture: Polly Hancock

Matt Sanders: How attacks on single parent families motivated the Hampstead and Kilburn Lib Dem candidate

Ham & High's Hampstead and Kilburn Hustings at UCS Frognal on 02.12.19. Lib Dem candidate Matt Sanders. Picture: Polly Hancock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists