Haringey Borough manager Loizou says East Thurrock must worry about them

Tom Loizou, manager of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou says East Thurrock United have to worry about them as they head into the clash this weekend.

The Coles Park Stadium outfit make the trip to Rookery Hill to take on John Coventry's men who were relegated from the National League South last season.

Borough will be looking to build on their 2-2 draw with Worthing last weekend as they try climbing back up the league table after running into some injury trouble of late.

"I think they need to worry about us and that's the way I look at things now, especially with the squad we're forming down here now," Loizou said.

"Obviously we'll give them ultimate respect, but they need to worry about us.

"They've changed their side about since they played us and so have we, so it's got the making of a real interesting game."

Haringey sealed a 2-0 win over the Rocks when they met back in August thanks to goals from Anthos Solomou and Georgios Aresti.

"It's another tough game, we beat them at home, but we had quite a strong side out when we played them," added Loizou. "It all depends on who is fit and available for Saturday."

Defender Coby Rowe, winger Romoluwa Akinola and goalkeeper Valery Pajetet could potentially return from injury alongside others.

"I'm hoping Coby is back, but the way the two centre halves played, I'd be reluctant to make that change," said Loizou.

"Romeo, hopefully he's back as well, so we can freshen the side up a little bit, and hopefully Valery is back as well."

Long-serving boss Loizou was pleased with the point against Worthing due to the number of players missing.

Scott Mitchell and Dimtiri Froxylias netted the Haringey goals and Loizou added: "We had six or seven key players out on Saturday and we came back from being down twice so I thought it was a well-earned result.

"Especially with Scott Mitchell, who has only played two or three games all season, to come in and put in that sort of performance, plus the young kid at right-back, Callum Ismail, it was his first start so I thought we did really well, but so did they."