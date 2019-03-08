Haringey Borough learn next FA Cup opponents

Anthony Mcdonald of Haringey scores and celebrates during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough have been drawn to play Yeovil Town in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Tom Loizou's side beat Cray Wanderers 1-0 on Saturday to advance into the next round and will play National League side Yeovil on the weekend of Saturday, October 19.

If Borough can win, they will make the first round proper for the second season running have lost out to AFC Wimbledon in last season's competition.

It will be Yeovil's first game of this season's FA Cup having made a strong start to their league campaign, currently sitting third with nine wins from their first 15 games.

They were knocked out in the first round by Stockport United last season, losing 3-1 at home.

Winning clubs in the fourth round qualifying will earn £18,750 from The FA prize fund while the losers will collect £6,250.