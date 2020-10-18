Haringey Borough’s good run brought to a halt by Cray Wanderers

Isthmian Premier: Haringey Borough 1 Cray Wanderers 3

Haringey Borough saw their good run of form brought to a halt as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Cray Wanderers in the Isthmian Premier Division.

Borough opened the scoring through Alfred Bawling but then goals from Bradley Pritchard, Ben Mundele, and Rhys Murrell-Williams pegged them back and secured the three points for the visitors at Coles Park Stadium.

Striker Bawling found the back of the net in the 12th minute of play to get Haringey off to an impressive start but his effort was cancelled out as former Charlton Athletic and Leyton Orient midfielder Pritchard levelled the scored 15 minutes later.

They head into the half-time break tied at 1-1 in what was proving to be a cagey affair.

Cray then found a way to break the deadlock in the 69th minute thanks to Ben Mundele before Haringey tried to find an equaliser which opened them up and Rhys Murrell-Williams then netted a third for Cray to wrap the encounter up.

Haringey Borough: Miles, Olufemi, Richards, Mitchell (Vilcu 82), O’Donoghue, Dombaxe (Akindayini 82), Bawling, Aresti, Michael-Percil, Durojaiye, McDonald (Djassi-Sambu 71).

Unused subs: Leblond and Djamas.

Cray Wanderers: Carey, Carlse, Leader, Nelson, Phipp, Taylor, Parker, Mundele (Williams 90), Federico (Rodriguez Alves 74), Pritchard, Murrell-Williams.

Unused subs: Lewis, Onoabhagbe, Allen.