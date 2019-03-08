Debutant Onokwai hands Haringey narrow win

Chid Onokwai of Haringey Borough scores against Corinthian-Casuals at Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Isthmian Premier: Haringey Borough 1 Corinthian-Casuals 0

Haringey Borough started the new Isthmian Premier season with a 1-0 win at home to Corinthian-Casuals on Saturday thanks to summer signing Chid Onokwai.

The former Eton Manor, FC Romania and Hayes & Yeading United forward marked his competitive debut with a well-taken finish in the 50th minute.

It proved enough to hand Tom Loizou's side a narrow victory on the opening day in front of a healthy crowd of 424 at Coles Park.

A strong wind made life difficult for both teams, especially in the first half and it was the hosts who settled better before Casuals started to create chances.

Following a goalless opening 45, Borough came out fired up for the second period and made it count five minutes after half time.

A ball into the area caught out the visitors' and Onokwai took a touch and fired home to open the scoring.

Jordan Edwards nearly increased Haringey's advantage not long after, but with the lead only one, Casuals always had a chance.

Loizou's men managed to defend resolutely, however, and saw out the rest of the encounter to clinch a hard-fought three points.

Next up for Borough is a trip on Tuesday to Leatherhead, who played out a 1-1 draw at Horsham on the opening day.