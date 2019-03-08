Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Debutant Onokwai hands Haringey narrow win

PUBLISHED: 09:00 12 August 2019

Chid Onokwai of Haringey Borough scores against Corinthian-Casuals at Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Chid Onokwai of Haringey Borough scores against Corinthian-Casuals at Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Isthmian Premier: Haringey Borough 1 Corinthian-Casuals 0

Players exchange handshakes ahead of Haringey Borough vs Corinthian-Casuals at Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).Players exchange handshakes ahead of Haringey Borough vs Corinthian-Casuals at Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Haringey Borough started the new Isthmian Premier season with a 1-0 win at home to Corinthian-Casuals on Saturday thanks to summer signing Chid Onokwai.

The former Eton Manor, FC Romania and Hayes & Yeading United forward marked his competitive debut with a well-taken finish in the 50th minute.

It proved enough to hand Tom Loizou's side a narrow victory on the opening day in front of a healthy crowd of 424 at Coles Park.

A strong wind made life difficult for both teams, especially in the first half and it was the hosts who settled better before Casuals started to create chances.

Warren Morgan of Corinthian-Casuals and Haringey Borough's Jordan Edwards at Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).Warren Morgan of Corinthian-Casuals and Haringey Borough's Jordan Edwards at Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Following a goalless opening 45, Borough came out fired up for the second period and made it count five minutes after half time.

A ball into the area caught out the visitors' and Onokwai took a touch and fired home to open the scoring.

Jordan Edwards nearly increased Haringey's advantage not long after, but with the lead only one, Casuals always had a chance.

Loizou's men managed to defend resolutely, however, and saw out the rest of the encounter to clinch a hard-fought three points.

Next up for Borough is a trip on Tuesday to Leatherhead, who played out a 1-1 draw at Horsham on the opening day.

Most Read

‘Don’t force us to move’ say Muswell Hill tenants as council’s redevelopment plans loom

James Farmer, who is set to lose his home in Muswell Hill. Picture: Helin Tezcanli

Two men charged with public order offences after incident at Mesut Ozil’s home

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac (left) and Mesut Ozil. Kolasinac fought off two men wielding knives after he and Arsenal teammate Ozil were confronted by masked aggressors on Platts Lane, Hampstead. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire

Hampstead’s phone signal blackspot is costing businesses money

People using their phones in Hampstead. Picture: Adrian Zorzut

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

Opinion: We must suspend and review 5G roll out

Campaigner Jessica Learmond-Criqui wants 5G roll out suspended until health concerns are investigated. Picture: POLLY HANCOCK

Most Read

‘Don’t force us to move’ say Muswell Hill tenants as council’s redevelopment plans loom

James Farmer, who is set to lose his home in Muswell Hill. Picture: Helin Tezcanli

Two men charged with public order offences after incident at Mesut Ozil’s home

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac (left) and Mesut Ozil. Kolasinac fought off two men wielding knives after he and Arsenal teammate Ozil were confronted by masked aggressors on Platts Lane, Hampstead. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire

Hampstead’s phone signal blackspot is costing businesses money

People using their phones in Hampstead. Picture: Adrian Zorzut

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

Opinion: We must suspend and review 5G roll out

Campaigner Jessica Learmond-Criqui wants 5G roll out suspended until health concerns are investigated. Picture: POLLY HANCOCK

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Highgate secure much-needed victory

Highgate players celebrate a wicket in the Middlesex County Division Two at Shepherd's Cot (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Aubameyang eyeing Pepe partnership after striker fires Arsenal to Newcastle win

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) and Newcastle United's Javier Manquillo battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture: OWEN HUMPHREYS/PA

Jones reveals England squad for Rugby World Cup

England head coach Eddie Jones

Arsenal ‘fight’ pleases Maitland-Niles after Gunners win Premier League opener

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles (right) and Newcastle United's Matt Ritchie battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture: OWEN HUMPHREYS/PA

Auba’s importance, clean sheets and squad depth – Six things from Arsenal’s win over Newcastle

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team mate Ainsley Maitland-Niles during the Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture: OWEN HUMPHREYS/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists