Debutant Onokwai hands Haringey narrow win
PUBLISHED: 09:00 12 August 2019
Isthmian Premier: Haringey Borough 1 Corinthian-Casuals 0
Haringey Borough started the new Isthmian Premier season with a 1-0 win at home to Corinthian-Casuals on Saturday thanks to summer signing Chid Onokwai.
The former Eton Manor, FC Romania and Hayes & Yeading United forward marked his competitive debut with a well-taken finish in the 50th minute.
It proved enough to hand Tom Loizou's side a narrow victory on the opening day in front of a healthy crowd of 424 at Coles Park.
A strong wind made life difficult for both teams, especially in the first half and it was the hosts who settled better before Casuals started to create chances.
Following a goalless opening 45, Borough came out fired up for the second period and made it count five minutes after half time.
A ball into the area caught out the visitors' and Onokwai took a touch and fired home to open the scoring.
Jordan Edwards nearly increased Haringey's advantage not long after, but with the lead only one, Casuals always had a chance.
Loizou's men managed to defend resolutely, however, and saw out the rest of the encounter to clinch a hard-fought three points.
Next up for Borough is a trip on Tuesday to Leatherhead, who played out a 1-1 draw at Horsham on the opening day.