Haringey footballer preparing to run London Marathon

PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 January 2019

Haringey Borough players applaud the fans at Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Haringey Borough players applaud the fans at Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Coby Rowe will complete the 26.2 mile course to raise money and awareness for JDRF

Haringey Borough footballer Coby Rowe will run the London Marathon in April and raise money for JDRF – formerly called the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

The 23-year-old was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes four years ago, but has bounced back and played a key part in the Coles Park club sitting top of the Bostik Premier.

Rowe has scored five times in the division this season and struck important braces in wins over Tonbridge Angels and Dorking Wanderers.

In a few months time he will take a short break from football to complete the London Marathon in an attempt to raise money and awareness of diabetes.

A post by the versatile Rowe on his Virgin Money Giving page read: “Hi, thanks for visiting my page.

“Through Virgin Money Giving, you can sponsor me and donations will be quickly processed and passed to my chosen charity JDRF: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

“I was 19 years of age when out of the blue I fell seriously ill and was suddenly diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. It was a huge shock for me as I had always been fit and healthy.

“I am now 23 years of age and I have gained new information to help me deal with my diabetes.

“This information was gained through hospitals and courses provided by the NHS, and I am raising money so people like me have the opportunity to seek help when they feel lost and confused and one day find a cure.

“I am still very active and play football regularly and live a perfectly normal life and I want to show others like me that it is possible.

“The money raised will help a JDRF, a diabetic charity, spread awareness and key information to those like me.

“Thank you for listening and thank you for your kind donations! I really appreciate all your support.”

Rowe is looking to raise £2,000 and as of Tuesday afternoon he has raised £612.50 if you include gift aid.

The London Marathon 2019 will take place on Sunday, April 28 this year and to donate click here.

