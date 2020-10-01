Haringey’s Loizou looking to continue making club history in FA Cup with Chertsey tie

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou wants to continue building up the club’s history by having another run in the FA Cup.

The Coles Park Stadium outfit reached the first round in 2019 when they lost to AFC Wimbledon and last season they made the fourth qualifying round where they were knocked out by National League side Yeovil Town.

Haringey host Chertsey Town in the second qualifying round on Saturday as they bid to progress yet again and Loizou said: “We’re building and creating our own history, so hopefully it continues Saturday and we’re in the hat for the next round of the draw.

“It will be a difficult game as they beat Leatherhead. We’ve picked up a couple of injuries which is worrying, but we’ll have to get on with it.”

Loizou’s men have had a strong start to the season, winning two of their three league fixtures including a 2-1 victory over Bognor Regis Town on Saturday. It was then a first defeat of the new season as they fell 1-0 to Leatherhead at home on Monday evening.

“I’ve been pleased with all three performances to tell you the truth, what happened (Monday) we had no control over it, the three officials were very poor and I know it’s very easy to say that when you’ve come away with a 1-0 defeat,” added Loizou.

“We have all of our games on video so if anyone wants to have a look they can see them and make judgements for themselves.

“I didn’t like what went on, we’ve had a little bit of history and a few problems with Leatherhead in the past with delaying things, and the referee didn’t really have control over the game.

“I questioned the linesman several times and said: ‘Why don’t you help the referee?’ He said he never asks for my help. I laughed and said you’re called an assistant referee not a linesman anymore.

“It doesn’t make sense to me, the standard of officiating has dropped, and it’s very difficult to deal with as a player and as a manager.

“I had to pull my team away from the referee at the end of the game otherwise we could have got in serious trouble.

“Do we expect anything different here at Haringey? No, the answer is, but I have been pleased with all of our performances.

“You’ve just got to bite the bullet sometimes, they say it evens itself out, but that’s probably about the worst saying in football I’ve heard in my life. Why can’t it just be consistent.”