Haringey Borough to host charity football match

PUBLISHED: 15:00 18 June 2019

Haringey Borough's Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Coles Park will be the venue for an anti-knife event which FL Soccer Academy have arranged

Haringey Borough are hosting a charity football match

A number of celebrities and former footballers and sports stars will take part in a charity football match on Sunday at Haringey Borough's Coles Park home.

Doors at the White Hart Lane venue will open at 3pm and early bird tickets for the event are priced at £5.

Francis Luke, who runs FL Soccer Academy, said: "This event will consist of UK football stars and grime artists coming together."

The likes of Darren Campbell, former MC Harvey and Olivier Bernard, previously of Newcastle United, are set to attend.

For more information call 07440 125751 or visit @SaveOurYouths1 on Twitter.

*Haringey Borough finalised more plans for the 2019/20 campaign this week with a number of friendlies announced.

Tom Loizou's men are set to host St Albans City (July 6), Chelmsford City (July 9), Boreham Wood (July 20), Coggeshall United (July 23) and Harlow Town (July 27) and will also visit AFC Sudbury (July 16).

