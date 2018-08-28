Search

Haringey Borough go top of the league with Carshalton victory

PUBLISHED: 09:00 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:20 18 December 2018

Haringey Borough players applaud the fans at Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Bostik Premier Division: Haringey Borough 3 Carshalton Athletic 1

Haringey Borough moved top of the Bostik Premier Division after making it nine consecutive wins in the league with a score line of 3-1 over Carshalton Athletic.

A brace from Ralston Gabriel and a solo effort from defender Mark Kirby sealed the three points for Borough at Coles Park.

Borough boss Tom Loizou made one change from the side that sealed a 2-0 win over Worthing on Saturday with Anthony McDonald coming into the starting line-up in place of Joel Nouble.

The visitors got off to a strong start with striker Omar Koroma trying his luck in the first minute of the match.

Koroma then got his head on the end of an incoming cross from point blank range but was denied by goalkeeper Valery Pajetat in the ninth minute.

The hosts then grew into the game slowly and in the 21st minute attacker Anthony McDonald broke down the left flank, crossed the ball in and the keeper Patrick Ohman, failed to hold onto it.

A minute later Koroma got in behind the Borough defence but headed a cross wide of the post.

But after an even start to the encounter it was Haringey who broke the deadlock in the 29th minute as striker Ralston Gabriel slotted the ball into the bottom left corner after a superb play into the box from midfielder Charley Barker.

Gabriel then grabbed his second of the night four minutes later as he bundled home a cross from left-back Michael O’Donoghue.

Haringey then took control of the match and Gabriel almost sealed his hat-trick in added time of the first-half as he curled a show well over the bar after a good link up play between Karl Akinwande and Barker.

After a slow start to the second-half the hosts continued to show their dominance and in the 59th minute Rakim Richards went close.

The midfielder sent the ball just wide of the net as he latched onto a McDonald cross from the right flank at the near post.

In the 61st minute defender Mark Kirby made it 3-0 as he nodded home a Charley Barker corner.

Athletic went close to getting a goal of their own three minutes as Olawale Sogbanmu headed just over the bar.

Gabriel then looked to bag his hat-trick as he raced up the pitch, rounding the onrushing goalkeeper, but pushed the ball too far.

The striker did however keep it on the pitch and tried to chip it in but could only manage to find the side netting.

Carshalton then clawed one back in the 69th minute as Sogbanmu poked the ball home from inside the six yard box after Pajeta dropped a corner kick.

In the 78th minute both sides had a coming together after a disagreement over a free-kick with Gabriel and Carshalton’s Michael Aziaya both getting booked.

The visitors failed to give up hope and midfielder Jordan Cheadle unleashed a rocket shot from long range.

Goalkeeper Pajetat was forced to tip it over the bar for a corner and Carshalton failed to take advantage of it.

Borough subsitute Jordan Edwards paced down the right flank in the 86th minute and drilled a shot on target but goalkeeper Ohman denied his effort and put it behind for a corner.

Haringey Borough: Pajetat, Olufemi, Kirby, Mitchell, O’Donoghue, Richards, Durojaiye, Barker (Cleaver 87), McDonald (Edwards 79), Akinwande, Gabriel (Sappleton 80)

Unused subs: Byfield and Andic.

Carshalton Athletic: Ohman, Morath-Gibbs, Dudley, Hamilton-Downes (Vendrells-Parcerisa 77), Cheadle, Aziaya, Adeniyi, Sogbanmu, Swaby, Bradford, Koroma (Jarrett 37)

Unused subs: Dixon, Mendy, Price.

Haringey Borough go top of the league with Carshalton victory

