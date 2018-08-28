Borough target a return to the Bostik Premier summit

A crowd at Haringey Borough's Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Tom Loizou’s men play twice at Coles Park over the next few days

Haringey Borough’s time at the top of the Bostik Premier came to an end last weekend, but they are eager to return to the summit on Saturday.

Tom Loizou’s team have taken the division by storm since they earned promotion last May and now they are eyeing back-to-back promotions.

Borough did hit a bump in the road last time out away to Tonbridge Angels with the hosts securing a 1-0 win.

For a long period it seemed the game would end goalless and that would have kept the Coles Park club as leaders.

However, Adam Ramaden’s 90th-minute strike handed Borough a defeat which saw them leapfrogged by title rivals Dorking Wanderers.

Wanderers are top with 53 points while Haringey, on 52, are second, but the two clubs do have a gap ahead of third-placed Lewes on 45.

Although the north London side suffered disappointment in Kent, at full time the away fans applauded the players off the pitch.

Ralston Gabriel provided an honest assessment following the end of the 90 and hailed the Borough supporters.

He said: “Performance all-round was poor. Thanks to the fans for still being behind us. We go again Saturday.”

Haringey next match this weekend is at home to lowly Burgess Hill Town and they will want all three points.

Town are 21st in the table and two points from safety, and so Borough will be big favourites to win on Saturday, but can expect a tough test.

In the previous meeting on October 13, Burgess Hill won 3-1 with Joel Nouble’s goal a mere consolation in Sussex.

Borough have improved in the ensuing months, but will look to put together another lengthy winning run now.

The Coles Park club have lost two of their last three matches, yet after hosting Town, they will then welcome Brightlingsea Regent to N17.

Essex club Regent are 11th in the table and will travel to north London on Monday for a 7.45pm kick-off.

Haringey know two wins in these games will ensure they replace Dorking as leaders even if it is only until when Wanderers visit Margate next Tuesday.

Borough secured a superb 2-0 win away to Brightlingsea on August 14 and will now look to complete a double.