Haringey Borough begin preparations as they re-sign eight players

Haringey Borough are preparing for the upcoming season as they make a number of re-signings as they return to pre-season action.

The Coles Park Stadium outfit have confirmed the return of goalkeeping duo Valery Pajetet and Jonathon Miles while also bringing back Rakim Richards, Anthony McDonald, Callum Ismael, Roman Michael-Percil, Salvyn Kisitu and Olumide Durojaiye with plenty more expected in the coming weeks.

The club also put out a statement about edging closer to a return and revealed their pre-season friendlies.

The statement read: “Although things are no where near back to normal there is at least some news that we can give our faithful supporters that there could soon be a restart although of course under very different circumstances than before.

“We as a club are working extremely hard to prepare for the changes that are required whereby some spectators may be allowed back into the Stadium when a start is deemed safe.

“We are working towards a commencement of the league on September, 19, however this is a preliminary date and subject to change depending upon future government advice and guidelines .

“We do not at the moment anticipate any league matches behind closed doors and the only such matches that will take place are the pre-season friendlies which must at the present time be played with no spectators and possibly the FA Cup preliminary rounds if the League has not commenced and there is no change in the current advice.

“We have carried out a risk assessment to ensure that we identify areas of possible danger to any persons who visit the stadium whether they are players staff or supporters and that will be published here in the next few days.

“Additionally we have devised some ground operation rules that equal apply to all who attend.”

“We await news of any restrictions placed upon attendance and will then make decisions.”

In terms of pre-season they face Aldershot Town at home on Tuesday, August, 25 before Hanwell Town on the Saturday then a QPR development squad on Tuesday, September, 8 and finally Sutton United on Saturday, September, 12.