Search

Advanced search

Haringey Borough begin preparations as they re-sign eight players

PUBLISHED: 13:00 18 August 2020

Valery Pajetet of Haringey denies Chris Dickson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

Valery Pajetet of Haringey denies Chris Dickson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough are preparing for the upcoming season as they make a number of re-signings as they return to pre-season action.

Anthony McDonald of Haringey and Remi Sutton of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020Anthony McDonald of Haringey and Remi Sutton of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

The Coles Park Stadium outfit have confirmed the return of goalkeeping duo Valery Pajetet and Jonathon Miles while also bringing back Rakim Richards, Anthony McDonald, Callum Ismael, Roman Michael-Percil, Salvyn Kisitu and Olumide Durojaiye with plenty more expected in the coming weeks.

The club also put out a statement about edging closer to a return and revealed their pre-season friendlies.

The statement read: “Although things are no where near back to normal there is at least some news that we can give our faithful supporters that there could soon be a restart although of course under very different circumstances than before.

“We as a club are working extremely hard to prepare for the changes that are required whereby some spectators may be allowed back into the Stadium when a start is deemed safe.

You may also want to watch:

“We are working towards a commencement of the league on September, 19, however this is a preliminary date and subject to change depending upon future government advice and guidelines .

“We do not at the moment anticipate any league matches behind closed doors and the only such matches that will take place are the pre-season friendlies which must at the present time be played with no spectators and possibly the FA Cup preliminary rounds if the League has not commenced and there is no change in the current advice.

“We have carried out a risk assessment to ensure that we identify areas of possible danger to any persons who visit the stadium whether they are players staff or supporters and that will be published here in the next few days.

“Additionally we have devised some ground operation rules that equal apply to all who attend.”

“We await news of any restrictions placed upon attendance and will then make decisions.”

In terms of pre-season they face Aldershot Town at home on Tuesday, August, 25 before Hanwell Town on the Saturday then a QPR development squad on Tuesday, September, 8 and finally Sutton United on Saturday, September, 12.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Plaque unveiled where George Orwell’s Animal Farm almost went up in flames

Ed Fordham and Richard Blair at the unveilling of a plaque dedicated to Richard's father George Orwell at the site of their former Kilburn home at 10a Mortimer Crescent, now Kington House.

North London A Level students to hold Parliament Square demo over ‘unjust’ results

People take part in a protest outside the Department of Education in Westminster, London, over the government's handling of A-level results. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Plaque unveiled where George Orwell’s Animal Farm almost went up in flames

Ed Fordham and Richard Blair at the unveilling of a plaque dedicated to Richard's father George Orwell at the site of their former Kilburn home at 10a Mortimer Crescent, now Kington House.

North London A Level students to hold Parliament Square demo over ‘unjust’ results

People take part in a protest outside the Department of Education in Westminster, London, over the government's handling of A-level results. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tottenham Hotspur confirm signing of former England goalkeeper Joe Hart

File photo dated 15-05-2016 of Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart.

Haringey Borough begin preparations as they re-sign eight players

Valery Pajetet of Haringey denies Chris Dickson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

Hampstead tennis star Dart denies tension being created after defeat to Raducanu

Harriet Dart in action at the UK Pro Series (Pic: Sports beat)

Hampstead woman, 22, makes and delivers ice cream for charity through pandemic

Bella Jurczynski, 22, from Hampstead, with her homemade ice cream. Picture: Bella Jurczynski

Planning reforms will ‘sideline’ community, says Barnet opposition as party leaders react

Barnet's party leaders, from left to right: Cllr Barry Rawlings (Lab, Coppetts), Cllr Gabriel Rozenberg (Lib Dem, Garden Suburb) and Cllr Dan Thomas (Con, Finchley Church End). Pictures: UGC/Barnet Council