Borough target more points in Isthmian Premier

PUBLISHED: 14:00 22 August 2019

Players exchange handshakes ahead of Haringey Borough vs Corinthian-Casuals at Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Tom Loizou's team have enjoyed a wonderful start to the new campaign

Leaders Haringey Borough are back at Coles Park this weekend looking to make it four wins from four in this season's Isthmian Premier.

A 1-0 victory at Cheshunt last Saturday means Tom Loizou's men are the only club in the division to have won every league fixture so far.

It highlights how strong the Isthmian Premier looks this season with very few teams still unbeaten despite this only being matchday four.

Borough will now aim to enjoy more success at home to Brightlingsea Regent, who have two points after a 4-2 loss to Bowers & Pitsea as well as goalless draws with Margate and Merstham.

After Saturday's fixture, it will be a quick turnaround for Haringey who make the short trip to Wingate & Finchley on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Blues, like Regent, are yet to win this season, but the current pace-setters Borough will not underestimate either opponents coming up.

More goals could be on the cards for Chin Onokwai after he grabbed a fine winner at Cheshunt last weekend.

The summer signing raced onto a through ball and used his pace to get into the area before drilling into the bottom corner for the only goal of the game at Theobalds Lane.

It was enough to earn the north Londoners 1-0 victory over their old rivals, much to the delight of their travelling faithful.

Haringey first-team coach Joe Husson said: "It was not the most beautiful game of football you'll ever see, but a really entertaining and hard-fought game with Cheshunt.

"A brilliant solo goal from Chid was the difference and the noise from the fans was unbelievable again."

Salvyn Kisitu, who made a vital clearance off the line when Cheshunt were able to beat Valery Pajetet, hailed the visitors' supporters.

"Another away win and 90 minutes. Boy oh boy I love a clean sheet," he said. "Fans were unreal again and we go again on Saturday."

In total 10 players received cautions in the derby fixture, but it was Haringey who were the happiest at full time with a third straight win.

Free season tickets to watch Borough are still available for fans with details on the club website or forms can be picked up from Coles Park.

