Haringey boss Loizou takes positives despite two defeats

Anthony McDonald of Haringey applauds the fans at the final whistle during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay, Emirates FA Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 7th September 2019

Haringey Borough boss Tom Loizou is not disappointed with the performances of his side in their last two games despite suffering defeats in both.

Loizou's side were beaten 1-0 at home to Lewes in the Isthmian Premier on Saturday before being knocked out of the Velocity Trophy on Monday with a 3-2 defeat at home to Maldon & Tiptree.

The Borough will face a tricky test on Saturday when they travel to top of the league Folkestone Invicta having won just one of their last five league games, a 2-1 win over rivals Wingate & Finchley on New Year's Day.

Loizou is taking the positives from Haringey's two recent defeats and said: "Considering the side we put out I thought we played very well against Lewes.

"We got a Froxy (Dimitri Froxylias) sent off which threw us off a bit.

"The red card killed us off. Our player got through and was brought down.

"The ref waved play on, we haven't got the rub of the green with the referees.

"Froxylias went back to the ref and put his hand on his shoulder and was sent off.

"We still feel we were the better side but they scored the goal that mattered.

"That's what happens if we don't put the ball in the net.

"We did well against Maldon as well but if we put our full side out we would have been better.

"We had a third choice goalkeeper, my son played who hasn't played for two years.

"It was just a patchwork side but we were unlucky not to come away with the win. We missed some good chances."

Charlie Coppola scored the only goal to hand Lewes victory, while second half goals from Anthos Solomou and Froxylias proved not to be enough against Maldon as Haringey conceded twice in the last ten minutes.

Loizou has recently completed the signing of goalkeeper Jonathan Miles and winger Roman Michael-Percil in an effort to bolster his squad.

Speaking about Borough's next game, Loizou added: "We're more than capable of winning.

"We have to go there with confidence but we know they are a good side."