Haringey Borough boss Loizou still hopeful of play-off push

Roman Michael-Percil of Haringey celebrates his goal against Potters Bar earlier this season. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough boss Tom Loizou is still hoping his side can achieve a play-off place come the end of the season but admits it is getting "harder and harder".

The Borough were beaten 4-2 away at Margate on Saturday which was quickly followed by a 2-2 draw at home to Carshalton Athletic in the Isthmian Premier League.

Loizou's side now face another home clash with Bowers & Pitsea and the boss admits they are running out of time to mount a push for promotion.

"It's getting harder and harder by the game but getting in the play-offs is still our aim," he said.

"We just need to get a good run together but I say that every week. It's quite difficult.

"We know Bowers from the Essex Senior League, every game is a cup final against them.

"They want to do well against us. Hopefully we put in a performance like we did on Monday against Carshalton.

"It's coming together, you need time to bed in new players.

"The fans have been pushing us forward and have been excellent."

Haringey took the lead against Carshalton on Monday through Romoluwa Akinola before new signing Roman Michael-Percil added another after half-time.

But Christie Pattisson pulled one back with 12 minutes remaining and Paris Hamilton-Downes scored two minutes later to snatch a point for his team.

On Saturday, the Borough found themselves 3-0 down before getting it back to 3-2 with goals from Anthos Solomu and Michael-Percil, only for Kieran Monlouis to seal the points in added time.

Loziou has been impressed with the impact of Michael-Percil since signing him and believes Monday's performance gives his side something to build on.

He added: "The performance against Carshalton was very good.

"We fell short in the last ten minutes. That's the result of some of the squad coming back from injury, we weren't able to keep it up for the whole game.

"We gave it away against Margate in the first half. It was the same players making the same mistakes.

"We were unlucky not to get a point. We were chasing and pushing forward and they scored when the goalkeeper wasn't in his goal.

"Roman Percil has been a fantastic signing. People told me not to sign him because of a bad attitude but he's thriving.

"He's had a lot of the clubs in the last two years but hopefully he can settle with us."