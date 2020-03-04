Haringey boss Loizou pleased with how new signings performed despite loss at Hornchurch

Claudiu Vilcu of Haringey and Jamie Cureton of Hornchurch. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou was pleased with the performances of his new signings on Saturday despite a narrow 2-1 away defeat to Hornchurch.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Olumide Oluwatimilehin of Haringey Borough. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo Olumide Oluwatimilehin of Haringey Borough. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Defender Claudiu Vilcu and midfielder Olumide Oluwatimilehin went straight into the starting 11 for the game at Bridge Avenue as Roman Michael Percil grabbed a late goal.

Percil joined Haringey in January and Loizou was impressed with both him and his two other new signings despite the loss.

"I was very happy with them," Loizou said.

"It was Claudio's first game this season and Olu hasn't played in a few weeks.

"He (Percil) came off the bench because I didn't really think it was his type of pitch.

"He's one that just needs to be given a second chance to play.

"We played the game on a really bad pitch.

"I don't think the game should have gone ahead but it was difficult for both sides.

"We gifted them two easy goals but we got one back and could have scored another. We finished really strong."

Jamie Cureton sent an early chance high over the crossbar for Urchins on three minutes, while Michael Ademiluyi fired wide from a narrow angle at the other end on six minutes.

Dickson fired over on 16 minutes, then broke clear and went round Valery Pajetat only to shoot wide of the mark before playing in Cureton, who was denied by a good save from Pajetat.

Dickson got through again in the last minute of the half but Pajetat saved well once more to keep the scoreline blank at the break.

Urchins made the breakthrough just before the hour mark as Cureton hooked the ball into the path of Dickson, who sprinted clear and slotted past Pajetat.

A great ball in from George Saunders saw Adam Cunnington go close to a second Hornchurch goal on 80 minutes before another pinpoint pass from the substitute sent Dickson around Pajetat to tuck home his second goal of the game.

Haringey hit back in the last minute of normal time when a ball over the top fell to Percil but it proved only to be a consolation.

The Borough have the chance to get back to winning ways away at Kingstonian tonight and travel to Bishop's Stortford on Saturday.