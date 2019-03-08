Search

Advanced search

'Disappointing from the start' - Haringey boss Loizou left frustrated after defeat to Horsham

PUBLISHED: 19:30 02 November 2019

Tom Loizou gives instructions to his Haringey Borough team (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Tom Loizou gives instructions to his Haringey Borough team (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough boss Tom Loizou said his team were "disappointing from the start" in the 2-1 home defeat to Horsham.

With the score at 1-1, Romoluwa Akinola and Anthony McDonald had two excellent chances to win the game late on but Kieron Pamment scored direct from a free-kick in almost the last kick of the game to hand Haringey a defeat.

And despite believing his side should have taken something from the game, Loizou was not happy with how his side performed, particularly in the opening 30 minutes.

"We were disappointing from the start," he said.

"We were all over the place. The only way I can describe it is there's 12 people on a rowing boat, I'm at the back trying to steer and three or four of them are rowing in a different direction.

"When you're chasing the game you're going to take chances and that's exactly what happened.

"We've given a silly free-kick away and everyone's missed it.

"No one attacked it and that's what happens, it's ended up in the back of the net.

"With our chances and that sort of play at the end, you should be doing it earlier in the game to try and win games and not leave it right until the end."

Rob O'Toole struck after just eight minutes to put Horsham ahead before Georgios Aresti equalised for Haringey just after the half-hour mark.

The home side could also have gone ahead at the end of the first half as Aresti and Akinola missed chances and they were made to pay for their missed opportunities when Pamment's free-kick from out wide evaded everyone and found the far corner.

Loizou also criticised the referee and his assistant after the game, adding: "I thought the referee was pretty poor.

"It's about the third time we've had him down here and his decision making is awful.

"What I can't understand is the linesman standing in front of the dugout can see it and he says he hasn't got the credibility to give decisions, I don't know what that means.

"He says the referee is closer but I said the incident is happening in front of the dugout and he can't see it so why not help him? They're not called linesmen they are assistant referees.

"I didn't think the referee had full control of the game and he got the simplest of things wrong which frustrates players.

"I thought today we could start making a climb up the table but obviously we've had a little bit of a setback but we'll get over it."

Related articles

Most Read

Muswell Hill stabbing: Man fighting for his life after high street knife attack

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Muswell Hill. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Muswell Hill stabbing: 21-year-old charged with GBH after high street knife attack

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Muswell Hill. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Shoplifters stealing ‘£4,000’ of goods a week from Hampstead M&S as staff fight to stop thieves

M&S Foodhall in Pond Street, Hampstead. Picture: Harry Taylor

Liveable Crouch End: Council chief reacts to scheme’s critics and ‘understands concerns’

Traffic at the bottom of Hornsey High Street where it meets Middle Lane. Picture: Supplied

New fraud under investigation at Barnet Council after payment anomalies discovered by auditors

Hendon Town Hall. Picture: Matt Brown/Flickr/Creative Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Most Read

Muswell Hill stabbing: Man fighting for his life after high street knife attack

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Muswell Hill. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Muswell Hill stabbing: 21-year-old charged with GBH after high street knife attack

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Muswell Hill. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Shoplifters stealing ‘£4,000’ of goods a week from Hampstead M&S as staff fight to stop thieves

M&S Foodhall in Pond Street, Hampstead. Picture: Harry Taylor

Liveable Crouch End: Council chief reacts to scheme’s critics and ‘understands concerns’

Traffic at the bottom of Hornsey High Street where it meets Middle Lane. Picture: Supplied

New fraud under investigation at Barnet Council after payment anomalies discovered by auditors

Hendon Town Hall. Picture: Matt Brown/Flickr/Creative Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Hockey: GB teams take step towards Tokyo Olympics

Great Britain's women celebrate a goal against Chile (pic GB Hockey)

‘Disappointing from the start’ - Haringey boss Loizou left frustrated after defeat to Horsham

Tom Loizou gives instructions to his Haringey Borough team (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Premiership: Saracens 16 London Irish 13

Saracens' Manu Vunipola during the Gallagher Premiership match at the Allianz Stadium, London.

Arsenal 1-1 Wolves player ratings: Ozil, Leno and Tierney the bright spots on another dark day

Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Paul Harding/PA

Haringey Borough 1 Horsham 2 - Haringey suffer defeat after late winner

Greek Cypriot international Georgios Aresti of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists