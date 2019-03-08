'Disappointing from the start' - Haringey boss Loizou left frustrated after defeat to Horsham

Tom Loizou gives instructions to his Haringey Borough team (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough boss Tom Loizou said his team were "disappointing from the start" in the 2-1 home defeat to Horsham.

With the score at 1-1, Romoluwa Akinola and Anthony McDonald had two excellent chances to win the game late on but Kieron Pamment scored direct from a free-kick in almost the last kick of the game to hand Haringey a defeat.

And despite believing his side should have taken something from the game, Loizou was not happy with how his side performed, particularly in the opening 30 minutes.

"We were disappointing from the start," he said.

"We were all over the place. The only way I can describe it is there's 12 people on a rowing boat, I'm at the back trying to steer and three or four of them are rowing in a different direction.

"When you're chasing the game you're going to take chances and that's exactly what happened.

"We've given a silly free-kick away and everyone's missed it.

"No one attacked it and that's what happens, it's ended up in the back of the net.

"With our chances and that sort of play at the end, you should be doing it earlier in the game to try and win games and not leave it right until the end."

Rob O'Toole struck after just eight minutes to put Horsham ahead before Georgios Aresti equalised for Haringey just after the half-hour mark.

The home side could also have gone ahead at the end of the first half as Aresti and Akinola missed chances and they were made to pay for their missed opportunities when Pamment's free-kick from out wide evaded everyone and found the far corner.

Loizou also criticised the referee and his assistant after the game, adding: "I thought the referee was pretty poor.

"It's about the third time we've had him down here and his decision making is awful.

"What I can't understand is the linesman standing in front of the dugout can see it and he says he hasn't got the credibility to give decisions, I don't know what that means.

"He says the referee is closer but I said the incident is happening in front of the dugout and he can't see it so why not help him? They're not called linesmen they are assistant referees.

"I didn't think the referee had full control of the game and he got the simplest of things wrong which frustrates players.

"I thought today we could start making a climb up the table but obviously we've had a little bit of a setback but we'll get over it."