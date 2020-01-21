Search

Haringey boss Loizou feels refereeing decisions 'took the shine off' win over Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 January 2020

Rakim Richards of Haringey celebrates his winning goal against Potters Bar. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Haringey Borough boss Tom Loizou says refereeing decisions "took the shine off" his side's 3-2 home win over Potters Bar Town on Saturday.

Rakim Richards headed in from a corner late on after Ryan Young had levelled the scores before Bradley Sach's penalty was saved by Jonathan Miles with two minutes left to secure all three points for Borough.

But Loizou was left angry after being sent to the stands and believes poor decisions overshadowed an exciting game.

"The officiating can't get any worse," he said.

"There were four or five hundred people in the ground and they could all see how bad it was.

"I'm saying this after we have won the game. At one point in the first half we caught them offside in our own half, the linesman flagged but the ref played on and they scored.

"Our players went over to the ref and the goal was disallowed but the ref then booked two of my players for surrounding him.

"We're getting fed up with it, it happens every week. It was a great game of football with no dirty tackles but there were nine yellow cards.

"It took the shine off it. It was a great game to watch and the supporters sang from start to finish and were fantastic.

"We managed to do it with eight or nine players still injured. It was great for morale and confidence but it wasn't just about the football."

Loizou says he was sent off for responding to a member of the Potters Bar coaching staff swearing at him and is now waiting to hear from the FA to see if he will receive further punishment.

They return to Isthmian Premier action on Saturday away at Margate and also take on Carshalton Athletic at home on Monday, two games which Loizou believes are very important.

He added: "They're two big matches. They're tough games but then they all are, teams at the bottom are beating teams at the top.

"Carshalton are in the play-offs but we have to try and pick up six points. If we do that I think we stand a good chance of fighting for the play-offs."

Borough have also completed the signing of ex-Spurs man Jack Barthram, who most recently played for Barrow.

