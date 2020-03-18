Haringey Borough boss Loizou calls for financial support for non-league clubs

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough boss Tom Loizou has called for non-league clubs to be given financial support following the postponement of games due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The BetVictor Isthmian League has postponed games until at least April 4, in line with the Premier League and English Football League.

Other non-league divisions have done the same and it means many clubs will go without vital matchday income, which Loizou believes will put the future of many clubs, including his own, at risk.

“At the moment we’ve got no income as a football club,” he said.

“No football matches, we can’t book anything in at the club and we’re trying to help keep three Cypriot boys in accommodation so we’re struggling. We’re trying to get them back home at the moment.

“The little money we’ve got over the bar for burgers and hot dogs kept us afloat and paid bills, now we’re in dire straits.

“There will be loads and loads of clubs. I don’t know how they are going to survive. Teams who have everyone on contract. How do they pay their players?

“Not unless the government and big companies like Sky Sports help. Look at Spurs down the road. We’re the most local senior club to them.

“Unless they put their hands in their pockets and help us, there won’t be a football pyramid.”

The Isthmian League had originally postponed games last weekend and in the middle of this week, but released a statement on Tuesday saying the suspension had been extended.

It leaves Borough sitting 15th in the Premier Division table, with action likely to be postponed for a considerable amount of time.

In the statement, the league said: “The likelihood is that matches will not start again on April 4, in the meantime the league will work with all others in the game to ensure that clubs are kept up to date with the latest information.

“It cannot be stressed too much that these are unprecedented times. The board will do what it can to ensure that football can recommence as soon as possible and that the league does not put more pressure on clubs financially while the future is unknown.”

*See our website for more on how the coronavirus crisis is affecting sport.