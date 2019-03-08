Haringey boss Loizou believes 2-1 scoreline in win over Canvey Island flattered opponent

Anthos Solomou of Haringey during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay, Emirates FA Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 7th September 2019

Haringey Borough boss Tom Loizou said he thought the 2-1 scoreline in his side's FA Trophy win over Canvey Island on Saturday flattered their opponent.

Athos Solomou gave Borough the lead before half-time and Dimitris Froxylias doubled their advantage in the second half.

Canvey Island did get a goal back but Haringey advanced into the third qualifying round to play Hemel Hempstead at home.

Loizou was impressed with his side's performance and said: "I thought we played well on the day.

"There was a lot of football being played, we kept and moved the ball really well.

"I think the 2-1 scoreline flattered them a bit more than it did us to be honest.

"I think coming in off the back of two losses we needed to get our confidence back.

"A lot of bills are paid because of these competitions and they improve our facilities.

"It's very important we continue in them. People don't understand how important they are to us.

"Hopefully it continues."