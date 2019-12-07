Haringey Borough boss Loizou says injuries were a factor in East Thurrock defeat

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Haringey Borough boss Tom Loizou admits injuries were a factor in his side's 4-2 defeat away at East Thurrock United on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Borough were missing the likes of goalkeeper Valery Pajetat and defenders Lionel Stone and Coby Rowe for the Isthmian Premier League clash.

Anthos Solomou gave Haringey the lead but East Thurrock struck four goals before Chiduben Onokwai added a late consolation.

Loizou believes the players he has been missing have made it very difficult for his side to get results.

He said: "We started off very well, we scored early, but then it was very disappointing.

"We've missed Valery Pajetat for the last three or four weeks now.

"We have a lot of injuries in the side and it's proving nearly impossible at the moment."

Haringey were due to take on Hanwell Town in the London Senior Cup tonight but that game has now been postponed due to the weather.