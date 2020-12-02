Haringey boss Loizou admits they could face a struggle if bar is not allowed to operate

Haringey manager Tom Loizou (C) during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th October 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou has admitted if they cannot operate the bar then it’s worrying times for football clubs at their level, especially themselves.

The Coles Park Stadium outfit are returning to action with a friendly against Hendon on Saturday following a one-month lay off due to the second national lockdown to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

Clubs are now able to play once again after December 2, but the new tier system could prevent them from serving alcohol and opening the bar while others in the Isthmian League Premier Division might not be even allowed fans to attend their games.

“There could be a slight possibility that it won’t start if we’re not allowed crowds and football clubs like us rely on it,” Loizou said.

“We give away free season tickets, but if you’re not allowed to sell alcohol what would be the point, how are we going to make any sort of money?

“We’re in a unique situation at Haringey Borough where we do allow local supporters to come in for nothing, but we rely on the bar takings.

“If they take that away from us then I don’t know how we’re going to survive.”

Providing all goes well and the Isthmian League choose to continue the 2020-21 season like they currently have from December 19 – unless agreed by clubs to play at an earlier date – Haringey will also face an FA Trophy tie as they are due to host league rivals Bishops Stortford on Tuesday, December 8 in the prestigious non-league cup competition.

“It’s not ideal to go straight into action against a team that I feel are probably the best team in our division, but we’re just going to have to get on with it,” added Loizou.

“One training session, one game, and then straight into that Stortford game.”

He added: “It’s the league that we’re more interested in, but we’re not going to turn our noses up at a good FA Trophy run are we, so we’re looking forward to getting back now.

“I think there is a game being arranged for December 12, possibly against Folkestone Invicta, but I do know the Trophy game has come a little bit too early for us.”