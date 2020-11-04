Haringey boss Loizou admits lockdown is frustrating both financially and mentally

Scott Mitchell of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th October 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou insists grassroots football being suspended once again is frustrating, both financially and mentally.

Borough are set to be without a match for at least a month with the second UK lockdown due to end on December 2.

But Loizou understands everyone is in the same boat although he doesn’t understand how the FA Cup can continue with non-elite clubs.

“It is very frustrating, it causes all sorts of problems both financially and mentally, but the whole country is in the same boat so we just have to get on with it,” said Loizou.

“Another big problem is teams like Maldon & Tiptree, I don’t know how they’re going to cope as they’re allowed to play in the FA Cup against Morecambe, so if they beat them they can’t play a league game but can be drawn in the next round of the FA Cup and play. How do they stay fit?

“I don’t think it’s been very well thought out, but they’ll have to overcome it, like we have to overcome lockdown.

“Gyms and stadiums are shut, the only thing they can do is put their trainers on and go for a run, but that’s not very good for an athlete. All that pounding on their knees on the road, they could go over the park.

“They’re non-league players – will they do that? There is a big question mark over that.”

Haringey bagged a spot in the next round of the FA Trophy with a 2-1 victory over Faversham at the weekend.

Goals from Claudiu-Octavian Vilcu and Alfred Bawling sealed the win for Loizou’s men despite a a 72nd-minute reply from Michael Hagan.

“I don’t think we were any better than when we played Maldon & Tiptree, but playing a side in the division below us helped, confidence is low at the moment but we’re working hard to get things right,” said Loizou.

“The result was obviously an improvement, but it was not one of the best games I’ve seen us play, if I’m going to be totally honest.”

They have since been drawn at home against either league rivals Bishop’s Stortford or Isthmian North side Brentwood Town in the second round of the Trophy.

“It will be a very hard fixture, Bishop’s Stortford are the ones I’m tipping to win the league this year, and Brentwood would not be easy as they’re not going to come lie down and die,” said Loizou.

Haringey were due to play one last league game against Kingstonian ahead of the second lockdown last night (Wednesday).