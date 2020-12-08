Haringey Borough boss Loizou insists latest restrictions are frustrating

Cheyce Grant turns the ball into the net for Hendon's 2nd goal (Pic: DBeech Photography) Derek Beech

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou has said it is extremely frustrating to get to grips with the restrictions being imposed on non-league football and ultimately it’s survival.

Aaron Dillon is beaten to put Haringey back into the lead (Pic: DBeech Photography) Aaron Dillon is beaten to put Haringey back into the lead (Pic: DBeech Photography)

Clubs in steps three and four are having to digest the news they are unlikely to be able to resume their league fixtures for a while longer, following news of the vote of the Trident League’s clubs.

There were 224 clubs voting across the three leagues and of these 172 backed a continuation of the pause in fixtures, 51 disagreed and there was one abstention.

“It’s frustrating and not very good news, but they can’t expect little clubs like us not to be able to serve burgers – drinks especially – at a club like ours where we don’t charge supporters to come in, so how are we meant to survive,” Loizou said.

“On top of that, the government and council are saying if your fans are not two metres apart they’re given a £1,000 fine, so it’s ridiculous to tell you the truth.

“Everywhere else is allowed to sell food, alcohol, but football aren’t and that makes no sense to me.

“We rely on selling bacon rolls, chips, tea, coffees and beers. That is quite frustrating really.”

Haringey have, however, returned to action with 5-3 victory over Hendon in a friendly at Coles Park Stadium, which saw new recruit Mekhi Leacock-McLeod feature.

The 24-year-old was on the books at Wolves and Rangers as a youngster and has featured for a number of EFL and non-league clubs since, including Romford more recently.

“We will be training hard and playing. We’ve got a squad of 20 now, so it will be hard to keep them all happy with one friendly a week,” said Loizou.

“We managed to get a new signing in and it’s quite an exciting one. He looked a very good player on Saturday and he only had 45 minutes.

“We also had a couple of youngsters come in as well.”