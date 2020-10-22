Haringey expect a ‘tough’ tie against fellow FA Cup giant killers Maldon & Tiptree

Haringey manager Tom Loizou during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou is expecting a tough tie as they face fellow FA Cup giant killers Maldon & Tiptree this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Georgeios Aresti of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020 Georgeios Aresti of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

Borough visit the Wallace Binder Ground on Saturday to take on the Isthmian League North side who reached the second round last season after knocking out League Two side Leyton Orient.

Haringey themselves have made the first round, where they were knocked out by AFC Wimbledon, then last season it was a defeat in the fourth qualifying round to National League outfit Yeovil Town.

“It’s going to be a tough one as they knocked Leyton Orient out last year and then crashed out to Newport County. They also beat us last year, so it’s going to be tough, and it’s away from home,” Loizou said.

“That ends our FA Cup run at home of 19 in a row, so we’ll have to see what happens. We set a target for the FA Cup which was to make this round, which we’ve achieved so anything now is a bonus. If we can reach the first round again it will be massive for this football club.”

You may also want to watch:

Haringey Borough saw their good run of form in the league brought to a halt as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Cray Wanderers in the Isthmian Premier Division on Saturday.

Borough opened the scoring through Alfred Bawling but then goals from Bradley Pritchard, Ben Mundele, and Rhys Murrell-Williams pegged them back and secured the three points for the visitors at Coles Park Stadium.

“The performance was very good, we created a lot of chances, I think we’re lacking that centre forward that scores the bread and butter stuff and that’s why we suffered on Saturday,” added Loizou.

“We missed a lot of opportunities and that’s what happens, the opposition had two or three chances, and they took them.”

He added: “We’ve got Jamie O’Donoghue who has done very well, but he’s injured, Daniel Akindayini came back last week and he’s not 100 per cent fit yet.

“I’ve always got my eyes open for a good centre forward.”

Coles Park Stadium had 415 fans in attendance on Saturday much to the delight of boss Loizou, who said: “It’s lovely to have a crowd as long as they follow the rules, which they did on Saturday, they kept their social distancing. It was a good atmosphere and a good game.”