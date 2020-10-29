Haringey Borough manager Loizou eyeing new striker as side need to convert chances

Claudiu-Octavian Vilcu of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th October 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou is hunting for a striker to help them convert more of their chances after a tough week.

David Olufemi of Haringey and Ellis Brown of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th October 2020 David Olufemi of Haringey and Ellis Brown of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th October 2020

Haringey are set to travel away to Faversham in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy on Saturday on the back of crashing out of the FA Cup and falling to a 3-1 defeat to Hornchurch in the Isthmian League Premier Division on Tuesday.

But the boss knows confidence is down and he hopes they can change that with a new addition and a good win this weekend.

“The confidence at the moment is pretty low. I’ve just got to put it right and hopefully make a signing or two to boost the squad up,” Loizou said.

“We need to get another forward in because we’re creating a lot of chances, but not converting. Against Hornchurch they had about four shots and scored three goals whereas we had five or so shots and lots of good crosses but didn’t convert.

Jorge Djassi-Sambu of Haringey and Tommy Cummings of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th October 2020 Jorge Djassi-Sambu of Haringey and Tommy Cummings of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th October 2020

“They (Faversham) will be a bit of an unknown, we’ve got to give them total respect, and get that result that is going to give us some confidence.”

A brace from striker Chris Dickson and a late effort from Charlie Ruff secured the points for Mark Stimson’s men at Bridge Avenue – despite a wonder goal from Haringey’s Alfred Bawling.

“We gave them an early lead as we took risks at the back, the goalkeeper never came off his line quick enough, and then the game changes as you’re chasing the game,” added Loizou.

“I was quite pleased with the way the players applied themselves, better than it was on Saturday. We got back into the game with a wonder goal but I think we got a little bit bullied and the referee allowed it.”

A 1-0 defeat saw Boro crash out of the FA Cup on Saturday to Maldon & Tiptree as Shomari Barnwell scored from the penalty spot in the 88th minute.

“We’re never going to win the FA Cup, but it’s always nice to progress, and we could’ve quite easily made it into the next round,” said Loizou.

“I don’t think Maldon were particularly that good, we were just worse, and the referee thought it fit to give a penalty in the 88th minute and there is nothing you can do about that.”