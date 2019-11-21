Search

Haringey boss says FA Trophy exit allows side to focus on 'getting it right' in league

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 November 2019

Valery Pajetat, who is recovering from injury, leads his players. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Valery Pajetat, who is recovering from injury, leads his players. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough boss Tom Loizou says his team can start focusing on climbing the Isthmian League Premier Division table after being knocked out of the FA Trophy.

Loizou's side were beaten 4-1 at home by National League South side Hemel Hempstead on Saturday in the third qualifying round of the competition.

They return to Coles Park this Saturday to face a Worthing side who sit third in the league table.

Haringey were also due to take on Potters Bar Town away in the league on Tuesday, but the game was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

But Loizou admits that one positive from the game being called off is that goalkeeper Valery Pajetat will have more time to recover from a shoulder injury.

"It gives Valery another week to get fit," he said.

"Worthing are a good footballing side. They keep the ball well.

"The FA Cup and the FA Trophy are out of the way now.

"We need to get it right on the pitch and start winning games in the league. We're feeling confident."

Sam Ashford broke the deadlock for Hemel in the 22nd minute on Saturday and they took that lead into the half-time break.

The former Concord Rangers man then netted his second of the game just five minutes into the second half to put the away side in control.

Jacques Krohomouh stretched their lead to 3-0 before former Gillingham striker Nash made it 4-0 with just seven minutes left.

Borough substitute Joseph Staunton then pulled a goal back on the stroke of full-time but it was too little too late.

Speaking about the defeat, Loizou said: "I don't think it was a 4-1 loss, I think it was closer than that.

"When they went three up I had to make changes. You have to know when you're beat.

"If Valery (Pajetat) was available then we might have set up differently.

"Anyone who saw the game, the first goal was not a free-kick.

"I keep complaining about the officials but everyone else could see it and the official must have missed it. We not getting get good officials at Haringey."

