Haringey’s Loizou expecting tough tests against Cray and Carshalton after FA Cup joy

Georgeios Aresti of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou is expecting two tough tests on the back of more FA Cup success in midweek.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

George Djassi Sambu of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020 George Djassi Sambu of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

Borough welcome Cray Wanderers to Coles Park Stadium on Saturday as they look to build on their strong start to the new Isthmian League Premier Division season.

It is then a trip away to in-form Carshalton Athletic on Monday and the boss knows they will be the biggest tests yet this term.

“It’s going to be a tough one, the next two games are going to be tough, Cray Wanderers at home then Carshalton away,” said Loizou.

“Two tough games, we know they’re good sides. We’ve got a couple of injuries, hopefully they recover, as we’ve only got a small squad. Hopefully two good results as well.

“It’s always good to get some sort of indication of where you’re at and I’m sure Cray Wanderers will put us to the test.”

He added: “It’s two games a week from start to finish due to being a shorter season and we’ve got to fit in all these cups as well. It’s going to be quite difficult.”

You may also want to watch:

Haringey sealed a 3-0 league win at Brightlingsea Regent on Saturday before a 5-1 victory over Bracknell Town in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup on Tuesday.

Goals from Rakim Richards, Alfred Bawling, Georgios Aresti, Jorge Djassi-Sambu and Daniel Akindayini sealed Borough’s progress into the fourth qualifying round, as well as £5,625 in prize money, despite a consolation goal from George Knight.

The draw for the next round takes place on Thursday afternoon, as they bid to make the first round again.

Loizou added: “It wasn’t as easy as it sounds. The scoreline flatters us a little bit, we went 2-0 up and it was quite tough to be fair.

“We scored from two set-pieces and they had two disallowed. They scored one back early in the second half and for a period of about 25 minutes it was difficult.

“We made some changes and stepped up to the next gear to put the game to bed, that’s the only way I can describe it, but they were a good side.”

He added: “We’ll all be sitting around the radio waiting and hoping for a kind draw as if we can win that one we’ll be in the first round.”

Haringey have currently won four of their five league fixtures this season.