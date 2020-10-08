Haringey Borough boss Loizou is targeting play-off places

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou is setting the bar high for his side as he targets the Isthmian League Premier Division play-off places.

Borough have started strongly winning three of their four league fixtures while also progressing through a number of rounds in the FA Cup.

They travel to Brightlingsea Regent on Saturday as they look to build on their recent fortunes.

“Another couple of rounds in the FA Cup will be great, but we’re never going to win the FA Cup, and our bread and butter – which is the most important – is the league, of course,” Loizou said.

“We want to finish in a play-off position, minimum.”

Haringey sealed a 2-0 win over Chertsey Town in the FA Cup thanks to a brace from Alfred Bawling and have since been drawn at home to Bracknell Town in the third qualifying round.

Loizou’s men then returned to league action on Monday where they picked up a 3-1 victory over East Thurrock United thanks to a brace from Roman Michael-Percil and a solo goal from Jamie O’Donoghue.

“I’m very happy with the way that we’re playing, the only blip we’ve had this season was against Leatherhead, and like I said before that was beyond our control,” added Loizou.

“I’m not going to come down on the players as I’ve been very pleased with the squad I’ve assembled and the way the players are applying themselves.

“The injured players are also coming back now. Jamie O’Donoghue up top, he has added another dimension to our game. A bit like Bergkamp did for Arsenal.

“That’s the only way I could describe him at the moment, obviously not at that level but at our level.

“I don’t want to come across like I’m away with the fairies but he’s a very similar player at our level.”

Loizou added: “People don’t realise how much this means to Haringey Borough Football Club financially – it keeps us alive – and to have our 23rd or 24th home tie in the FA Cup, we’ve been very lucky.

“If we had drawn a National League side we couldn’t have away supporters, so being drawn at home to a lower league club helps us tremendously.”