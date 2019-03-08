Haringey prepare for Boreham Wood challenge

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Coles Park outfit will face a number of strong opponents over the next week

Haringey Borough will take on National League outfit Boreham Wood on Saturday in a friendly at Coles Park.

The clash is a big coup for the north Londoners and Wood are the second team from the top flight of non-league to do battle with Tom Loizou's men.

Last Thursday, Borough entertained Aldershot Town in N17 and suffered a 4-0 loss to the National League side.

At the weekend, the Coles Park club hosted Staines Town and produced a 3-3 draw with the Massive.

Borough's busy schedule continued into this week with Loizou's men travelling up to Suffolk on Tuesday to take on AFC Sudbury.

It finished 1-1 and next up for last season's play-off semi-finallist is an encounter with Luke Garrard's Wood.

After that, the Isthmian Premier side will entertain Coggeshall United on Tuesday before Queens Park Rangers send an XI to Coles Park.

The R's development side will visit on Wednesday and former Borough defender Themis Kefalas is expected to feature for QPR's under-23s.