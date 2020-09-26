Haringey Borough continue strong start to the new season

Haringey manager Tom Loizou during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

Isthmian Premier: Haringey Borough 2 Bognor Regis Town 1

Haringey Borough continued their strong start to the new Isthmian Premier Division season as they secured a 2-1 victory over Bognor Regis Town.

Goals from Roman Michael-Percil and Laste Dombaxe sealed the three points for Tom Loizou’s men to make it back-to-back wins in the league at Coles Park Stadium.

The visitors opened the scoring as former Dagenham & Redbridge striker Jordy Mongoy headed home in the 28th minute to get Bognor Regis off to a good start.

Haringey found themselves trailing 1-0 heading into the half-time break despite a number of chances of their own.

They did level the score 11 minutes into the second-half as Roman Michael-Percil cooly slotted home from the penalty spot.

In the 75th minute the hosts grabbed the lead with a fantastic move as David Olufemi skipped past couple Bognor players down the right before laying the ball off to Anthony McDonald who feed the ball into Laste Dombaxe to finish it off.

Haringey Borough: Miles, Olufemi, O’Donoghue, Richards, Mitchell, Dombaxe, Bawling, Aresti, Akindayini, Durojaiye, McDonald.

Subs: Bitsindou, Leblond, Bessadi, Djassi Sambu, Michael-Percil.