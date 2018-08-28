Search

Bostik Premier: Haringey Borough 4 Burgess Hill Town 4

PUBLISHED: 17:14 02 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 02 February 2019

Ralston Gabriel scored four times for Haringey Borough against Burgess Hill (pic: Tony Gay)

Ralston Gabriel netted two penalties in the last two minutes to help Haringey escape with an unlikely point after a thrilling clash at Coles Park.

Having lost to a last-minute goal at Tonbridge a week earlier to be replaced at the top of the table by Dorking Wanderers, Borough broke the deadlock seven minutes before the break thanks to the first of three Gabriel penalties.

And it was 2-0 just three minutes later as Gabriel grabbed his second goal of the game, from open play, to put the home side firmly on top at half time.

The second half was only three minutes old, though, when the Hillians hit back to halve the deficit through Aaron Smith-Joseph.

And Borough were rocked four minutes later as Smith-Joseph struck again to square matters at 2-2.

It would get worse for the home side as Ben Pope put the visitors 3-2 up on 56 minutes with their third goal in quick succession.

Smith-Joseph made way for Steven Sargent on the hour and the substitute made it 4-2 just three minutes later to leave shellshocked Borough with a mountain to climb.

But they were given a lifeline in the 89th minute when awarded their second penalty of the match, which Gabriel converted to complete his hat-trick.

And it got better for Tom Loizou’s men as they forced another spot-kick, with Gabriel stepping up to claim his fourth goal thanks to a third successful conversion from 12 yards.

Haringey: Pajetet, Stone, O’Donoghue, Richards, Kirby, Rowe, Akinwande, Durojayie, Gabriel, Barker, Nouble. Unused subs: Olufemi, Jackson, McDonald, Mitchell, Sappleton.

Attendance: 354.

