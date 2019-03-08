Haringey's squad starts to take shape for 2019/20 campaign

Rakim Richards of Haringey Borough and AFC Wimbledon's Joe Pigott battle for the ball in the first round of the FA Cup at Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Tom Loizou's team have signed up a number of players from last season's squad

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Haringey Borough have managed to keep hold of various key players from the 2018/19 campaign.

The first to commit his future to the Coles Park club for another season was the ever reliable Rakim Richards.

Richards, who starred in the Bostik Premier, will remain part of Tom Loizou's team for the 2019/20 term.

Goalkeeper Valery Pajetet followed the versatile ace in signing up for another season at White Hart Lane.

Lionel Stone also put pen to paper on a new deal to stick with Borough for the next campaign in the Isthmian Premier.

Someone who will not return is centre back Mark Kirby though, with the defender moving on.

He said: "Thank you to everyone at Haringey Borough for the past season and a bit. A great club with fantastic people behind close doors, in the management team and on the terraces. Good luck with everyone."

Loizou will be able to call upon Scott Mitchell again, however, after the highly-rated defender extended his stay at Coles Park.

The former Dagenham & Redbridge youngster impressed many at step three on the non-league pyramid and will hope to kick on again with Borough this term.