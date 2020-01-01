Isthmian League: Haringey Borough 2 Wingate & Finchley 1

Haringey Borough earned the north London derby bragging rights against Wingate & Finchley at Coles Park on New Year's Day.

Chid Onokwai of Haringey Borough (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Alex Read curled an early shot wide for the visitors on three minutes but Haringey took the lead before the quarter-hour mark when Anthony McDonald cut inside and crossed for Chid Onokwai to poke home from close range.

Read glanced a header over the bar from Luke Ifil's cross on 21 minutes, as the Blues looked to respond.

And they got back on level terms six minutes before the break through Read, as Stelios Demetriou failed to clear Bilal Sayoud's cross and he was left with a simple finish at close range.

Haringey had the last chance of the first half as Danilt Akindayini's effort on a counter-attack was kept out by Shane Gore.

And the second half was only two minutes old when Olumide Oluwatimilehin dragged a shot just wide of the post, before Charlie Ruff took aim from the edge of the box and pulled a shot wide.

Haringey made two changes just past the hour mark, sending on Dimitri Froxylias and Scott Durojaiye for McDonald and Akindayini and regained the lead on 65 minutes through Georgios Aresti, who tucked home a low cross from close range.

More substitutions followed from both sides in the final quarter, with a low cross from Alphanso Kennedy squirming through the box and narrowly evading the post.

Oluwatimilehin sliced a shot from outside the box, which was deflected towards the bottom corner of the net, but Jonathon Miles was alert to the danger to smother.

And Miles then held a header from Henry Ochieng on the line before Kane Farrell smacked a free-kick off the crossbar.

Haringey's Froxylias forced an acrobatic save from Gore after a charging run into the box in the last minute of normal time, but the hosts had done enough to take the points.

Haringey: Miles, Ismail, O'Donoghue, Richards, Demetriou, Rowe (Kisitu 73), Djassi-Sambu, Aresti, Onokwai, Akindayini (Durojaiye 63), McDonald (Froxylias 62).

Unused subs: Dervishan, Staunton.

Wingate: Gore, Ifil, Farrell, Rifat, Forino-Joseph, Njie, Platt (Kennedy 69), Oluwatimilehin, Read (Akinsanya 61), Ruff, Sayoud (Ochieng 71).

Unused subs: Fleming, O'Keefe.

Attendance: 403.