Haringey end winless run against Bognor Regis Town

PUBLISHED: 12:59 23 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:59 23 February 2020

Anthony McDonald netted Haringey's winner against Bognor (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Isthmian Premier Division: Haringey Borough 2 Bognor Regis Town 1

Haringey Borought brought a five-game winless run in the Isthmian League Premier Division to a halt when they sealed a 2-1 victory over Bognor Regis Town.

Second-half goals from Georgios Aresti and Anthony McDonald sealed the points for Tom Loizou's side despite an equaliser from Harvey Whyte at Coles Park Stadium.

The two sides played out a goalless draw in the first half but it only took two minutes after the restart for the deadlock to be broken.

Aresti found the back of the net to give Haringey a 1-0 lead in the contest.

Bognor Regis did level the score 14 minutes later as Whyte scored but substitute McDonald struck home in the 82nd minute to earn a 2-1 win for the hosts.

Haringey remain in 15th place but have games in hand on all teams above them in the standings and head to mid-table rivals Potters Bar on Tuesday.

Haringey Borough: Miles, Durojaiye (Ademiluyi 71), Kisitu, Richards, Demetriou, Stone (McDonald 66), Michael-Percil, Aresti, Akindayini (Solomou 74), Djassi-Sambu, Akinola.

Unused subs: Pajetet, Alexandrou.

Bognor Regis Town: Tangara, Kavanagh, Flint, Dinsmore, Puemo, Wood, Whyte, Leigh, Smith, Shema (Crane 72), Lethbridge (Leigh 87).

Unused subs: Mnedoza, Casey, Wakley.

Attendance: 422.

