Haringey Borough 1 Horsham 2 - Haringey suffer defeat after late winner

Greek Cypriot international Georgios Aresti of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Isthmian League: Haringey Borough 1 Horsham 2

Horsham took home all three points against Haringey Borough with almost the last kick of the game at Coles Park.

Rob O'Toole had given his side the lead early on before Georgios Aresti's equaliser.

But Haringey wasted two golden chances to win the game before Kieron Pamment's free-kick handed the away side the win.

Horsham threatened out wide in the early stages as Kieron Pamment's deflected cross forced Haringey goalkeeper Valery Pajetat to tip the ball away.

Pamment was involved again a minute later as he fired over from inside the box.

But the away side did have the lead on eight minutes when O'Toole rounded Pajetat and found the empty net.

O'Toole had another go four minutes later but his effort from outside the box fell wide of the post.

Horsham could have had another on 14 minutes when Pajetat got down well to save O'Toole's one-on-one before Chris Smith's follow-up header was deflected onto the bar and out.

And the Hornets continued to press as Smith fired into the side-netting from inside the box three minutes later.

Borough struggled to find a way back into the game as Sparks shot wide for Horsham on 24 minutes.

But despite the away side's early dominance, Haringey were level on the half-hour mark when Aresti showed a burst of pace before firing into the bottom right corner to leave goalkeeper George Bentley helpless.

And the goal sprung his side into life, with Aresti wasting another chance just three minutes later when he went one-on-one but rolled the ball wide.

Haringey continued to pressurise as Chidubem Onokwai picked out Romoluwa Akinola in the box, who fired an effort over the bar.

Aresti then played in Onokwai who stretched for the ball but couldn't quite make contact as Bentley claimed the ball to keep the scores level at the break.

Borough came out after the break looking to take the lead and could have done when Onokwai fired a powerful effort at the keeper on 51 minutes before Djassi-Sambu headed over from a cross.

But Smith almost gave his side the lead on two occasions shortly after, first having an effort blocked by Coby Rowe after Pajetat's hesitation before the Haringey goalkeeper did well to stop the striker's powerful effort at goal from close range.

Goalscorer O'Toole drilled a free-kick low at Pajetat on 67 minutes before Akinola picked out Michael Ademiluyi a minute later, who turned and curled an effort just past the post.

The away side wasted a great chance to take the lead on 76 minutes when Smith ran through on goal on the left-hand side of the box and tried to find the bottom corner but Pajetat got down well to save.

O'Toole glanced a header from a free-kick just wide for Horsham as both sides searched for a winning goal, before another Horsham header deflected wide on 82 minutes.

A crazy end to the game first saw Akinola denied from a few yards out after Bentley had miskicked the ball when trying to clear but recovered to make a great stop.

Substitute Anthony McDonald's backheel effort was then cleared off the line but the away side grabbed all three points at the latest possible opportunity when Pamment's curling free-kick appeared to evade everyone before ending up in the far corner.

Haringey Borough: Pajetat, Durojaiye, Demetriou, Stone, Alexandrou, Rowe, Ademiluyi, Aresti, Onokwai, Djassi-Sambu, Akinola

Horsham: Bentley, O'Sullivan, Sparks, Brivio, Mills, Merchant-Simmonds, O'Toole, Dawson, Smith, Pamment, Harding