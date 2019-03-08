FA Cup: Haringey Borough v Yeovil abandoned after allegations of racist abuse

Valery Pajetat of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough's FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie against Yeovil was abandoned when Haringey's players walked off the field after alleged racist abuse from Yeovil supporters towards goalkeeper Valery Pajetat.

Rhys Murphy had put the League Two side ahead from the penalty spot around the hour mark at Coles Park.

But no further play was possible and a statement from Haringey Borough's Twitter account said: "Sorry for the late update but wanted to make sure we gave correct information.

"Game has been abandoned following racial abuse. Horrendous afternoon.

"It must be said that 99.9% of @YTFC fans are also disgusted by what's happened as much as we are.

"One club, one community."

What happens now remains to be seen, but what should have been a day to celebrate - as Haringey tried to reach the first round of the competition for a second season in succession - ended on a very low note.

In a statement on Twitter, Kick It Out said: "The reports relating to events at Haringey Borough FC this afternoon, in The FA Cup tie with Yeovil Town, are of alleged racist abuse aimed at their goalkeeper, Douglas Pajetat, and yet again means players are continuing to receive discriminatory abuse while doing their job.

"The Haringey manager and players took swift and decisive action as a result of the abuse, similar to that taken by the England team out in Bulgaria just five days ago.

"Kick It Out has informed The FA and will support the club in identifying the offender(s) to ensure appropriate action is taken and strong punishment issued.

"We would also like to offer our full support to Douglas and all at Haringey Borough FC."

Only three minutes had been played when Yeovil's Lawson D'Ath did well to find space on the right and picked out Chris Dagnall, who could not find the target.

But Boro made a bright start, getting into some good areas and winning a succession of corners without creating a clear chance in the opening quarter of an hour.

The Glovers gradually got themselves into the tie, with Charlie Lee seeing a looping header drop over the head of Valery Pajetat only for some heroic defending to deny him.

The visitors were forced into a change midway through the half as Craig Alcock went off injured to be replaced by Remeao Hutton.

A throw-in from Lee then fell to Dagnall, who fired straight at Pajetat on 25 minutes, but Lionel Stone went down in the box and had penalty appeals waved away for the hosts.

Jimmy Smith could not take advantage of a headed chance for Yeovil on 41 minutes, but they went close to breaking the deadlock just before the interval, when a header from Matt Worthington came back off a post.

Pajetat produced a fingertip save within a minute of the restart, while Luke Wilkinson saw a header drop onto the roof of the net and Dagnall was denied by a great save from the edge of the box.

But Yeovil were awarded a penalty on 56 minutes and, after a lengthy delay, Murphy converted from the spot to open the scoring.

That was the end of it, though, on a sad day for all concerned as both sets of players took to the pitch in a show of solidarity.