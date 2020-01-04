Search

Isthmian League: Haringey 0 Lewes 1

PUBLISHED: 17:54 04 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:54 04 January 2020

A banner in support of Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou is seen at Coles Park (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

A banner in support of Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou is seen at Coles Park (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey slipped to a slender defeat after seeing Dimitri Froxylias sent off at Coles Park on Saturday.

Buoyed by their New Year's Day derby win over Wingate & Finchley, the hosts had the first chance of the game on three minutes when Anthony McDonald fired just wide from 20 yards.

Froxylias dragged a shot just wide after cutting in from the right as the home side continued to dominate early on, but Lewes had a couple of half-chances of their own before the interval.

Roman Percil replaced Danilt Akindayini during the break, but Haringey were reduced to 10 men five minutes after the restart as Froxylias was given his marching orders.

The visitors enjoyed more possession as a result of their numerical advantage, but Borough still looked dangerous on the counter attack as the scoreline remained blank.

You may also want to watch:

And Tom Loizou's men had an effort cleared off the line, only to then see Lewes break the deadlock on 69 minutes through Dayshonne Golding.

Loizou made a double change with a quarter of an hour remaining, sending Anthos Solomou and Romoluwa Akinola on for McDonald and Callum Ismail respectively.

But the hosts had Jonathon Miles to thank for a string of saves to keep them in the hunt, although his efforts eventually proved in vain as Lewes left north London with all three points.

Haringey: Miles, Ismail (Akinola 75). O'Donoghue, Richards, Demetriou, Djassi-Sambu, Froxylias, Aresti, Akindayini (Percil 46), Durojaiye, McDonald (Solomou 75).

Unused subs: Dervishan, Alexandrou.

Attendance: 436.

