Gower Allstars prepare for London Sunday Junior Cup final

PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 April 2019

Gower Allstars team face the camera during the 2015/16 season (pic: Gower Allstars).

Gower Allstars team face the camera during the 2015/16 season (pic: Gower Allstars).

After heartbreak last season, the Camden-based club are desperate to win silverware this time

Gower Allstars are gearing up for the biggest game in their history when they play in the London Sunday Junior Cup final this coming weekend.

For the Camden-based club, it has been a long time coming and is just reward after they went so close to qualifying for the final last season.

The Allstars will do battle with FC Karpaz for the trophy and the match will take place at Fisher FC’s St Paul’s Ground.

Kick-off on Sunday, April 7 is at 11am and Gower will aim to show they are the best of the 160 teams who entered the amateur tournament.

Reaching the final this time is extra special given how close they came to making it in 2018.

Boss Phil Glyn said: “Last year we got knocked out in the last minute of the semi final, so this is most definitely redemption and hopefully we get the trophy at the end.”

After beating FC Lokomotiv Thunder 4-2 in the last-four, Gower will now aim to finish the job and claim glory on Sunday.

