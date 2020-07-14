Three time player of the season Shane Gore departs Wingate & Finchley

Long-serving Wingate & Finchley goalkeeper Shane Gore has been released by the club ahead of the upcoming season.

The 38-year-old has been with the Blues for four seasons where he has won Player of the year in three of those campaigns.

But now his time at the Maurice Rebak Stadium has come to an end after a historic FA Trophy and a play-off campaign plus some relegation battles during his time.

“With a heavy heart after four very enjoyable years at Wingate my time has come to an end,” Gore tweeted.

“I can’t stress enough how many good people there are and have been on and off the pitch there, whom I will miss dearly.

“Many special highlights including the play-offs, the last day survival, and the FA Trophy runs.

“On a personal note to win player of the year three times in a row is something I will look back on with pride.

“Football is a game of opinions so sadly I now have to move on, but I’m excited to see where things go next.

“Thank you Wingate for all the special times.”