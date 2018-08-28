Search

Boss Little calls on Blues to take FA Trophy form into Bostik Premier

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 December 2018

Wingate & Finchley forward Rob Laney celebrates his goal against Dulwich Hamlet (pic: Martin Addison).

Wingate & Finchley forward Rob Laney celebrates his goal against Dulwich Hamlet (pic: Martin Addison).

The former Reading and Burnley winger discussed the club’s lowly position in the division

Glen Little wants to see Wingate & Finchley move up the Bostik Premier table over the festive period by stringing together an overdue strong run of form in the league.

While the Blues have progressed from the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy all the way into the second round in stunning fashion, in the division they remain firmly in a relegation battle.

After wins over Sittingbourne, Tiverton Town, Chippenham Town and most recently Dulwich Hamlet in the FA Trophy, Wingate are now determined to climb the league table from 19th-place and show their true quality.

This weekend will give them a chance to do that, but Carshalton Athletic, who visit the Maurice Rebak Stadium, will pose a tough challenge for the Blues.

After hosting the Robins, the north Londoners then make the short trip to local rivals Enfield Town on Boxing Day looking for bragging rights.

Unfortunately Wingate go into the league clashes off the back of a heavy defeat in the third round of the Velocity Trophy this week.

Bishop’s Stortford travelled to Summers Lane on Tuesday and secured a crushing 5-1 victory despite Calvin Ekpiteta’s second-half goal.

Yet the Blues’ spirits remain relatively high after Saturday’s superb 2-0 FA Trophy first round success against National League South side Dulwich in the pouring rain thanks to Rob Laney’s brace, which took him up to 50 goals for the club.

Little said: “Personally it is all about the league for me. Since I have been here we have been in a struggling position even though we have won some league games.

“We are still not away from trouble and the FA Trophy is great and it does give you a bit of excitement, as we have seen with the Twitter and Instagram feed since the Dulwich game, but I want the points and I don’t want to be in a relegation battle.

“I want us to get up the league and we have had some really good results and performances in the FA Trophy, but in some ways I look at it and think we could have 10 to 12 more points which would have really fired us up the table.

“So, the FA Trophy is great, but the main thing for me is on to Carshalton Athletic and I was more worried about that game than Tuesday’s tie in the Velocity Trophy and unfortunately a lot of lads let themselves down against Bishop’s Stortford.”

