Little holds no grudge against Enfield defender Weatherstone

Marc Weatherstone knocks the ball forward for Wingate & Finchley (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Marc Weatherstone bid farewell to the Maurice Rebak Stadium earlier this month to sign for local rivals Enfield Town

Glen Little was disappointed to see Marc Weatherstone depart Wingate & Finchley recently, but wishes the club record appearance holder the best of luck for the future.

The experienced centre back, who only returned to N12 in the summer, joined Enfield Town earlier this month.

Weatherstone had made 459 appearances in total for the Blues during two spells, but is now a member of their Bostik Premier rivals.

Little’s Wingate are due to visit foes Enfield on Boxing Day in a game where both teams will be desperate for bragging rights.

The Blues boss said: “I think ‘Weathers’ got a good offer from Enfield and that is all you can say really.

“As a player and from what I saw football-wise, I thought he did really well and I put him into the centre of midfield and he gave us a presence.

“He had been doing well, but if people come in with more money to offer there is not a lot you can do.

“I didn’t want to lose him, but good luck to him. He has gone to Enfield and we move on and luckily for us (Ahmet) Rifat has come back now and hopefully he can step in and help make up for ‘Weathers’ leaving.”