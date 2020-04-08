Search

Advanced search

Former Spurs, Hammers striker Greaves in hospital

PUBLISHED: 08:30 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:30 08 April 2020

Jimmy Greaves

Jimmy Greaves

PA Wire/PA Images

Former England, Tottenham and West Ham striker Jimmy Greaves is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

Jimmy Greaves on the ball for Tottenham HotspurJimmy Greaves on the ball for Tottenham Hotspur

Nobody has scored more top-flight goals in English football than the 80-year-old, who was part of the triumphant 1966 World Cup squad.

Greaves suffered a severe stroke in May 2015, which left him wheelchair-bound.

In a statement late on Tuesday evening, Tottenham said: “We can confirm that our record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves is currently being treated in hospital.

You may also want to watch:

“We are in touch with his family and will provide further updates in due course.

“Everybody at the club sends their best wishes to Jimmy and his family.”

Free-scoring Greaves came through the ranks at Chelsea, netting 132 goals in 169 matches before joining Italian giants AC Milan.

The striker returned to England when joining Spurs for £99,999 in December 1961 and scored a record-breaking 266 goals in 379 competitive appearances for the north London club.

Greaves won two FA Cups and the Cup Winners’ Cup at White Hart Lane, before joining West Ham as the late, great Martin Peters moved the other way.

He scored 44 goals in 57 appearances for England, with an injury in the final group game of the 1966 World Cup allowing Sir Geoff Hurst the chance to come into the side.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Basketball: Jordan, Bulls documentary ‘The Last Dance’ debuts on Netflix

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls dunks the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers during a game at Staples Centre in Los Angeles in 1998 (pic NBAE/Getty Images)

Recovering from coronavirus – ‘It has been no picnic’

Journalist Rachel Roberts.

Boris Johnson visits Royal Free Hospital amid escalating coronavirus outbreak

Boris Johnson discussing the coronavirus with Royal Free staff. Picture: Royal Free Hospital

Golders Green motorbike crash: Police appeal after man dies in lamppost collision near Brent Cross

Woodville Gardens. Picture: Google

Most Read

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Basketball: Jordan, Bulls documentary ‘The Last Dance’ debuts on Netflix

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls dunks the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers during a game at Staples Centre in Los Angeles in 1998 (pic NBAE/Getty Images)

Recovering from coronavirus – ‘It has been no picnic’

Journalist Rachel Roberts.

Boris Johnson visits Royal Free Hospital amid escalating coronavirus outbreak

Boris Johnson discussing the coronavirus with Royal Free staff. Picture: Royal Free Hospital

Golders Green motorbike crash: Police appeal after man dies in lamppost collision near Brent Cross

Woodville Gardens. Picture: Google

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Police under investigation over alleged failures to obey coronavirus distancing rules

Lawyers claim they were left at risk of coronavirus during visits to Wood Green police station. Picture: Archant.

Coronavirus: Tottenham warned over flouting social distancing rules

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho

Iconic image of Ben Stokes wins Wisden-MCC Photograph of the Year

Gareth Copley's iconic image of Ben Stokes won the Wisden-MCC Photograph of the Year for 2019

Former Spurs, Hammers striker Greaves in hospital

Jimmy Greaves

Royal Ascot to be held behind closed doors if able to go ahead in June

Sabrina Ridden by Harry Cobden (far left) on his way to victory in The British EBF Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race during Betfair Ascot Chase Raceday at Ascot Racecourse.
Drive 24